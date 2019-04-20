Watch Video: Third ship of Project 15B launched in Mumbai

national

With a launch weight of 3037 tonnes, the vessel made its first contact with water on Saturday afternoon during the launching ceremony graced by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Third ship of Project 15B, Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal, was launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Saturday. This marks yet another significant milestone in the annals of the indigenous warship design and construction programme of India. With a launch weight of 3037 tonnes, the vessel made its first contact with water on Saturday afternoon during the launching ceremony graced by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba. President of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) broke a coconut on the ship's bow and launched the ship alongside which invocation from the Atharva Veda was rendered.

#WATCH: The Second Ship of Project- 15B, Guided Missile Destroyer, Mormugao launched today in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/dKKwdEJjRL — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2016

Project 15B ships feature cutting edge advanced technology and are comparable to the ships of similar class anywhere in the world. These ships have been designed indigenously by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design. Each ship spans 163 meters in length, 17.4 meters at beam and displaces 7300 tonnes. These ships will be propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots. The P15B destroyers incorporate new design concepts for improved survivability, sea keeping, stealth and ship maneuverability. Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fitting which make these ships difficult to detect. P 15B ships will be equipped to carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

The Second Ship of Project- 15B, Guided Missile Destroyer, Mormugao launched in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/b9TcexadUr — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2016

These ships are packed with an array of state of the art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets. With significant indigenous content, these ships are a true hallmark of self-reliance attained by our country in warship design and shipbuilding, and a shining example of the 'Make in India' philosophy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Admiral Sunil Lanba commended the synergic partnership of MDL, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Ordnance Factory Board, Bharat Electronics Limited, other public sector enterprises and the private industry in ensuring that force levels are made available to meet India's National strategic maritime objectives. He also congratulated all agencies associated with the milestone.

