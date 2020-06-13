Watch Video: Tiger Shroff shares what happens to Disha Patani after bingeing on dessert!

It's Disha Patani's 28th birthday today, June 13, and the actress has been receiving a lot of love and wishes from her fans and friends across the world. Disha's rumoured beau/best friend Tiger Shroff, too, has the cutest birthday wish for the actress.

Tiger took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Disha Patani dancing goofily, and we're so in love with her moves! Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later... happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani"

How adorable is this video of Disha? Do you also get a sugar rush after hogging on dessert like the Bharat actress? Disha Patani commented on the video saying, "Youuuuu! thank you superstar."

Besides Tiger Shroff, his mum, Ayesha too wished Disha on social media. Ayesha Shroff and Disha are close buddies as well, and make sure to wish each other on their special days.

Sharing a lovely photo of them together, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani"

View this post on Instagram Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!ð¸ð¸ð¸ð¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @dishapatani A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) onJun 12, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

To this, Disha replied saying, "Thank you so much auntyy" along with a bunch of heart emojis. Ayesha Shroff's daughter, Krishna, too commented on the post saying, "Cuuute."

On the work front, Disha Patani's last Bollywood outing was Malang, which hit theatres on February 7, 2020.

