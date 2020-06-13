Watch Video: Tiger Shroff shares what happens to Disha Patani after bingeing on dessert!
Disha Patani celebrates her 28th birthday today, June 13. Here's how rumoured boyfriend/bestie Tiger Shroff wished the actress!
It's Disha Patani's 28th birthday today, June 13, and the actress has been receiving a lot of love and wishes from her fans and friends across the world. Disha's rumoured beau/best friend Tiger Shroff, too, has the cutest birthday wish for the actress.
Tiger took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Disha Patani dancing goofily, and we're so in love with her moves! Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later... happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani"
How adorable is this video of Disha? Do you also get a sugar rush after hogging on dessert like the Bharat actress? Disha Patani commented on the video saying, "Youuuuu! thank you superstar."
Besides Tiger Shroff, his mum, Ayesha too wished Disha on social media. Ayesha Shroff and Disha are close buddies as well, and make sure to wish each other on their special days.
Sharing a lovely photo of them together, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani"
To this, Disha replied saying, "Thank you so much auntyy" along with a bunch of heart emojis. Ayesha Shroff's daughter, Krishna, too commented on the post saying, "Cuuute."
On the work front, Disha Patani's last Bollywood outing was Malang, which hit theatres on February 7, 2020.
Born on June 13, 1992, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Disha Patani is a second-year BTech dropout. Not an actress, but Disha dreamt of becoming an Air Force pilot. However, destiny had other plans and Disha is now one of the most popular actresses in B-town. (All photos/Disha Patani's Instagram account and YouTube screenshots)
Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Though she had a brief role in the film, her character, especially her song 'Kaun Tujhe' became very popular. Disha played cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's girlfriend, Priyanka Jha, who died in a car accident. Despite having a brief appearance, Disha was lauded for her performance in the film.
After 2016's MS Dhoni, Disha Patani also featured in Kung-Fu Yoga with Sonu Sood and international action legend Jackie Chan in 2017.
Disha Patani is easily one of those Gen-X actresses who have garnered a huge fan following in no time. She has over 35 million followers on Instagram.
A social media favourite, Disha Patani keeps engaging her fans by posting gorgeous pictures, wacky dance moves, workout videos etc.
Disha Patani said in an interview that she is looking for stronger roles and cannot go on a film signing spree to appear active in the public eye. "The story matters to me a lot. I can't do something I don't like. Just for the sake of being out there... Showing people I exist, I can't do that... Because it's a lot of work."
There was a time when people discouraged Disha when she decided to give up studies to pursue films. But the only way to silence critics is to prove them wrong and that's exactly what Disha did.
"If someone tells me, 'you can't do this', I get motivated, I feel 'I have to do this now'. People always pass judgements but at the end of the day, you know yourself," said Disha Patani in an interview.
After doing two out-and-out commercial films, Disha Patani said, "I know it's too early for me to ask for so much. I have just started. But in the future, I want to do roles that inspire girls and women. I want girls to know that they are as strong as boys."
Disha Patani had also featured in T-Series' single Befikra opposite Tiger Shroff. The duo shared amazing chemistry in the song and rumours of them dating each other sparked off.
Although they have referred to each other as 'special friends', their public appearances and social media posts had made it evident that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are more than friends, for sure. They constantly heap praises on each other and in fact, in 2018, Disha had planned a surprise birthday bash for Tiger, where Ayesha Shroff (Tiger's mom) was involved too. The actress is often spotted with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff too.
Disha is known for her amazing dancing skills and she combines her dancing with her daily routine of exercise. She keeps posting her dance videos on Instagram and these are well-received by netizens. She said, "I do it as a hobby. I like dancing and I want to learn different forms of dancing."
Asked about a negative thing she feels she has in her personality, Disha Patani said, "I am socially super awkward but I can fake it well."
Disha Patani is one actress who isn't afraid of experimenting when it comes to her sartorial choices. She has a distinct taste which makes her stand out.
On her personal style statement, Disha Patani said in an interview, "I just wear what I like and I don't like to know much about style and what's going on in fashion. What I like, I usually wear that. Plus, I have a great team of make-up men and stylists, so they always come up with new ideas."
Disha Patani is a shy and reserved kind of person in real life. She had admitted, saying, "I am a big introvert person. Be it walking down the ramp or standing in a huge crowd, I get nervous when I am around a lot of people. Especially during fashion shows, I do feel nervous but I don't think too much. I just try to focus on my work and give my 100 per cent to everything."
She further added, "I can't judge myself in terms of acting. Since I am very shy, I never see myself or watch my films. So, I don't know. But for sure I am getting more comfortable with the whole environment of filmmaking."
After playing a trapeze artist in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Disha Patani's last Bollywood outing was Malang, which hit theatres on February 7, 2020. Though, in Bharat, Disha had little to do in the film, the actress made sure to grab enough attention with her song 'Slow Motion'. And in Malang too, Disha grabbed eyeballs.
Here's wishing all the very best to Disha Patani and very happy birthday!
