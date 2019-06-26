Watch video: Varun Dhawan sharpens boxing skills ahead of Street Dancer 3D

bollywood

Varun Dhawan uploaded a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen boxing in the gym.

Varun Dhawan in a still from the boxing video. Picture courtesy/Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the lead pair of Street Dancer 3D, seem to be leaving no stone unturned to ace their look in the film, for which shooting has commenced. Varun uploaded a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen boxing in the gym. Sporting a casual look, the 32-year-old actor is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and white boxers.

"Getting ready for the streets," Varun captioned the video on Instagram. Several stars responded to his video on the social media platform. Jackky Bhagnani who was last seen in the film 'Mitron' wrote, "Bro you killing it." Sooraj Pancholi posted all hearts for the actor. Praising the actor in action, Dino Morea wrote, "Ahem ahem. Varun Dhawan don't break the bag bro. Good going."

The gym freak and Bollywood's heartthrob who is often seen sharing pictures from his workout sessions shared a bare chest picture some time back and set temperatures soaring. In the past, the actor never shied away from sharing bare-chested pictures while working out in a gym. Some time back, Varun was seen flaunting his washboard abs, chiselled body and muscles while stretching. 'Street Dancer 3D' is Varun and Shraddha's second film together after 2015's hit film 'ABCD 2'.

View this post on Instagram Getting ready for the streets A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onJun 24, 2019 at 11:53pm PDT

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. According to various media reports, Shraddha will essay a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing one from Punjab. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020. Varun will next be seen in the remake of 'Coolie No 1', while Shraddha has two films in her kitty-- 'Saaho' and 'Chhicchore'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever