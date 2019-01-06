Watch video: Vicky Kaushal gives us a sneak peek into his prep for Uri

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on social media about his preparation for URI, how the actor used to wake up at 3 in the morning and go to Navy Nagar to get different kinds of training like Mixed Martial arts and physical training with co-stars. He used to call his gym trainer (Rakesh Udiyar) a Jallaad.

As seen in the trailer Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of an Indian Army officer for which he was required to gain 15kgs, Rakesh Udiyar his trainer has made sure that Vicky Kaushal Looks like Vihaan Singh Shergill, his on-screen character.

In the video director Aditya Dhar revealed how the actor left no stones unturned, he trained for 18hours a day. They also went to a boot camp training, which helped them a lot to learn things like, how to use guns, crawling and understand their Psyche etc.

Check out the video here:

The Film is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in retaliation to an alleged terror attack in the Kashmir region of Uri. Uri is Vicky Kaushal's most anticipated film of this year and just before the release, Vicky has witnessed so much love among his fans. The response is a good sign of having chatter around the film.

Showcasing the story of the night that shook the entire nation, the units and short promos released by the makers showcase the dangerous operation initiated by the Indian Army in retaliation of the terrorist attack by Pakistanis in URI which killed 19 Indian soldiers. The action-packed film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari amongst others.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri is one of the most anticipated films and it is the first film of Bollywood to release on 11th January 2019.

