Watch video: Vin Diesel teases 'Avatar' role

Vin Diesel shared a video of himself and James Cameron on his Instagram page and said he always wanted to work with the celebrated filmmaker.

Action star Vin Diesel has hinted that he is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of James Cameron's upcoming "Avatar" sequel.

The 51-year-old actor shared a video of himself and Cameron on his Instagram page and said he always wanted to work with the celebrated filmmaker. ''It's long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait," he said.

The 'Titanic' director quipped, ''We're actually going to give him the flashy thing from 'Men In Black' when he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever of what he's seen.'' ''And the journey continues... #Blessed #Grateful #Avatar," Diesel captioned the video. The original, which released in 2009, focused on the human led Resources Development Administration (RDA) attempting to mine Pandora for unobtanium, a hugely valuable mineral.

It featured Sam Worthington in the role of disabled former marine Jake Sully, who falls in love with a Na'vi woman (Zoe Saldana) and is drawn into a battle for the survival of her world when the RDA threaten to destroy it. Cameron is currently shooting for four sequels. The studio, 20th Century Fox, had announced last year that the second installment of the franchise will release in 2020.

