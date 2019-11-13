Watch video: Virat Kohli plays 'gully' cricket in shirt and jeans with kids during shoot

India captain Virat Kohli took some time off during a shoot in order to play some 'gully' (street) cricket with a few kids recently. A video surfaced recently. Virat Kohli was in the middle of a shoot in the Bicholi Mardana area in Indore.

Virat Kohli was rested for the three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh which India went on to win 2-1 thanks to captain Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar. Virat Kohli will be returning to lead the side in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh which begins on November 14.

In the video that began to trend all over the internet, Virat Kohli can be seen sporting a checked shirt and pairing it with denims as he takes to playing some of his signature shots with the kids Kohli really looked casual and was seen having a ball with the kids. Take a look at the video which went viral on Instagram below.

The second match of the series will be played in Kolkata from November 22, and it will the first Day and Night Test in which India will be a part of.

Both Indian and Bangladeshi squads practiced at the Holkar stadium here ahead of the test match. Fans had gathered at the venue in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

Inputs from ANI

