Watch Video: When Dhanush made an Oscar nominee sing a Hindi song

Madaari song from Hollywood movie, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is raging hit. A peppy number, which features Dhanush dancing like there is no tomorrow, has managed to strike a chord and audience are loving to grooving to it, and have been sharing their dance videos on social media with #CrushItLikeDhanush. Seeing the response to this song, the makers have released a fun Behind the Scenes video of the song.

Berenice Bejo who has an Academy Award nomination to her credit, and International crew of the film can been seen trying to sing the song, and the attempt at crooning the Hindi number is extremely adorable. The video also showcases some of Dhanush's dun dance moves from the number.

Watch the video here:

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and it revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris. Finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for.

It touches upon the problems that many immigrants are facing worldwide. Talking about it, Dhanush told IANS: "We have dealt with the issue of immigration in a very positive way in the film. It may or may not make a difference but that was not the only intention to make the film. Primarily, it is a film, a journey of Ajatashatru and how that is intertwined with global immigration."

A young actor who has worked extensively in the south Indian film industry, Dhanush is a National Award winning artiste who has made his mark with movies like Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai.

Asked about how collaborating with international actors has widened his vista, he said: "It was a great experience of working with actors coming from different countries and (knowing) a different school of thought. I have observed a lot during the filming and learnt about their perspective on acting.

The film has travelled to some international film festivals already.

Dhanush said it is pretty overwhelming to see he has fans outside India and they liked the film.

"I think the film worked for them. We have gone to some of the key markets where the audience appreciated the film. Having said that, I think I am too young and new to comment on the business and market of the film at the international market. Of course, there is potential, but I cannot analyse it."

The movie has been screened in many film festivals and in these it has not just managed to get rave reviews, and awards but also managed to smash box office collections.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle, Genevieve Lemal and Co-Produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piiyush Singh from Golden ratio who are also presenting the film and set to release on June 21.

