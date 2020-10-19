Watch video: When Kunal Kemmu had to google a word in the middle of his fight with Soha Ali Khan

A recent video of Kunal Kemmu talking about a rather funny incident of one of his fights with wife-actress Soha Ali Khan is doing the rounds on social media. The actor, who had appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that he once had to excuse himself to google a word in the middle of a fight with Soha.

It was Kapil Sharma who asked Kunal to confirm a rumour that he keeps a dictionary with him to understand Soha's English, to which the Lootcase actor responded by narrating a hilarious story from their dating days.

"Woh Oxford gayi hai toh uski badi pakki English hai. Hum yahaan pade hai toh humari itni hi English hai. Hum jab jhagadte the, main Hindi mein jhagadta hoon, woh Angrezi mein jhagadti hai. Beech jhagde mein ek aisa bada word phenk diya mere pe jo mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya (She went to Oxford University, so she speaks impeccable English. I studied here, so I know limited English. When we used to fight, I would fight in Hindi and she would fight in English. In the middle of a fight, she used a big word which I did not understand)," recalled Kunal.

Well, Kunal had to interrupt the fight midway to know the meaning of the word used by Soha. "Maine kaha, abhi gussa karoon ya nahi karoon. Maine bola ek second. Bathroom gaya, Google pe gaya, phir kaha yeh toh theek hai. Chalo, aage badhte hai. Meri vocabulary bohot achchi ho gayi uske baad (I was unsure whether to be angry or not. I said, ‘One second.’ I went to the bathroom and googled the word. I felt it was okay to use, and we continued the fight. My vocabulary significantly improved because of her)," laughed Kunal, leaving everyone on the sets in splits.

Watch the video right here:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The duo, who are married for five years now, have been together for more than a decade. Their romance grew on the sets of their films, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge (2009) and 99 (2009). They had also been living in and were quite open about their relationship.

Kunal Kemmu proposed to Soha Ali Khan in July 2014 in Paris. "It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world and I said yes," Soha had tweeted back then. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 25, 2015, after several years of courtship. Kunal is five years younger to Soha.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were blessed with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu on September 29, 2017.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news