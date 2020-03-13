Watch Video: When Priyanka Chopra played Holi with Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra had a wonderful Holi this year. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas were in India for almost a week celebrating the festival of colours with their near and dear ones.

Amid several Holi pictures of the couple, a throwback video of Priyanka celebrating Holi on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has gone viral. In the video, the Quantico actress and the host can be seen applying colours on each other’s faces. The duo engages in a fun banter full of laughter and colours as they celebrate the festival amid the cheering of "Happy Holi". Check out the video here:

In India, the first stop of Priyanka and Nick was the Holi Party hosted by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. The duo looked adorably cute in twinning outfits. Giving her fans a love-filled picture from the bash, the actress captioned it, "And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 [sic]"

Later, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Madhu Chopra joined Natasha Poonawalla to celebrate the festival.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, and keep on sharing mushy moments from their love life on social media. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. She will be next seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this duo, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates