Watch Video: When Priyanka Chopra played Holi with Jimmy Fallon
A throwback video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrating Holi on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has gone viral.
Priyanka Chopra had a wonderful Holi this year. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas were in India for almost a week celebrating the festival of colours with their near and dear ones.
Amid several Holi pictures of the couple, a throwback video of Priyanka celebrating Holi on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has gone viral. In the video, the Quantico actress and the host can be seen applying colours on each other’s faces. The duo engages in a fun banter full of laughter and colours as they celebrate the festival amid the cheering of "Happy Holi". Check out the video here:
In India, the first stop of Priyanka and Nick was the Holi Party hosted by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. The duo looked adorably cute in twinning outfits. Giving her fans a love-filled picture from the bash, the actress captioned it, "And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 ðÂÂÂ @nickjonas ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂºðÂÂ»#HoliHell
Later, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Madhu Chopra joined Natasha Poonawalla to celebrate the festival.
Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, and keep on sharing mushy moments from their love life on social media. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. She will be next seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this duo, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas flew to Mumbai to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, with her near and dear ones! Sharing this fun-filled family picture, Priyanka captioned, "Holi came early for us this year.. so much fun celebrating it with friends & family back home. Thank you @iiishmagish @anandpiramal for such a fun time. Adore u! [sic]" All pictures/Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Instagram account
-
Priyanka Chopra stunned in a white and neon embroidered Anarkali dress. She completed her ethnic look with lilac jhumkas. Nick Jonas too stole the show at the Holi Party hosted by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. The duo looked adorably cute in twinning outfits. In this one, Desi girl posed with Katrina Kaif at Isha Ambani's Holi Party 2020.
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared cool Holi celebration picture with Nick, who was celebrating his first Holi in Mumbai. Giving her fans a love-filled picture from the bash, the actress captioned it, "And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 [sic]" Well, we do agree, Priyanka Chopra!
-
Neelam Upadhyaya, who is making much-needed noise on social media, courtesy: Sidharth Chopra. The duo is making the headlines for all the right reasons! Neelam also shared a series of pictures with Priyanka, Nick, Anusha, Katrina and others. Neelam was seen celebrating Holi with Sidharth and family.
-
Sharing a few more images, Neelam Upadhyaya captioned it, "The pictures may not be of the best quality PARRR BURA NA MAANO HOLI HAI [sic]"
-
Doesn't this image speaks more than words? In this one, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya and Madhu Chopra are seen posing for a picture-perfect social media post.
-
Later, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra joined the Poonawallas to celebrated the extended Holi. Many videos where the actress is seen playing around with the kids along with Nick.
-
It seems like an eventful Holi for the actress and hubby Nick Jonas!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a fun-filled Holi in India. The celebration went on for a few days! Desi girl attended her first Holi bash at Ambanis in Mumbai, later, she was seen chilling in Pune with Poonawallas. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe