Watch video: Woman gets petrified after finding two-headed snake at home

A video showing a two-headed snake found at home has left netizens shocked. Facebook user Jeannie Wilson shared a video that shows a snake inside what appears to be a bucket or enclosure of some kind.

The snake left Wilson scared. While sharing the video, Wilson wrote, "Ok Facebook...anybody out there know of a place that would take Double Trouble here and care for him/her or should I turn it loose?... It's not poisonous."

In the video, the two-headed snake can be seen trying to get to a secure place when the woman touches it with a stick. Since being shared, the video has collected over 28,000 views.

Many users took to the comments section to suggest places here Wilson could take the reptile. From rescue centre to zoo, users shared many options. Finally, the snake is at the Catawba Science Center in Hickory, North Carolina.

