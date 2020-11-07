Watch video: 'You could be President', Kamala Harris tells her 4-year-old great-niece

Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris video, where she is seen telling her great niece that "You could be President", has gone viral.

In a video posted by her niece, Meena Harris, the Democratic senator told Meena's 4-year-old daughter, Amara Ajagu, "You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35."

The video shows Amara Ajagu sitting on Kamala Harris' lap as they engage in a conversation. The discussion between Harris and and her great niece is about being a President.

View this post on Instagram This conversation went on for like an hour A post shared by Meena Harris (@meena) onNov 4, 2020 at 4:53pm PST

Later, Meena Harris posted on Twitter about the video. "For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut," she wrote.

Meena Harris has recently written a book, Ambitious Girl which is a NYT bestseller. "I wrote another kids' book! A girl sees a strong woman on TV labelled as "too assertive" and "too ambitious," sending her on a journey of discovery about challenges faced by women & girls, and how we can reclaim words meant to knock us down. "Pre-order now," said a tweet on her handle.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever