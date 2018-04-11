Water baby Krishna Shroff looks stunning in a striped swimsuit

Krishna Shroff posted a few photos of hers, where she is sporting a striped bikini, enjoying by the pool. The pictures will definitely make one pack their bags and go off on a vacation



Krishna Shroff shared these pictures on her Instagram account

With a whopping 349k followers on her Instagram account, Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff is a social media personality. Krishna has shared few sizzling pictures of hers enjoying by the poolside. The pictures are sure to make your summers hotter!

Take a look at the photos here:

Krishna Shroff's Instagram photos have always created quite a buzz! In 2015, Krishna Shroff's topless snaps went viral on social networking sites. Krishna had put them up on Instagram and confirmed that they were not morphed.

The star kid is quite a fitness enthusiast, which is evident from her Instagram photos. She has always flaunted her perfectly fit physique in most of her pictures.

Krishna Shroff and family, which consist of dad Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and sister brother, Tiger Shroff have a close-knit bond. She is often spotted during outings with big brother Tiger. Jackie Shroff's princess always looks forward to watching Tiger's films. The Baaghi 2 actor has time and again said that his mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister are his biggest support system.

Krishna Shroff, known for her bold and outspoken demeanour keeps sharing pictures of herself that make her the target of online trolls. However, Tiger rushes to his sister's aid each time. Isn't that sweet?

