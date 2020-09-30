Wayback Wednesday: This is why Ram and Gautami Kapoor are the golden couple of television!

If there's one couple that always manages to set relationship goals it has to be Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami. The pair met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's Ghar Ek Mandir, fell in love and tied the knot on V-Day in 2003 after dating for a while. The couple share two kids - daughter Sia and son Aks.

Now, Ram Kapoor has shared a throwback photo with Gautami that is sure to make you nostalgic. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "WAAAAAAAAAY back when....... !!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram WAAAAAAAAAY back when ....... !!!!!! A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) onSep 29, 2020 at 12:38am PDT

Wow, don't Ram and Gautami look super young and amazing together? Gautami Kapoor responded to the picture with a bunch of 'hearts in eyes' emojis and said, "How time flies!"

The couple's fans, too, couldn't stop gushing at the lovely throwback memory. One of them commented, "You're my favorite couple" while another Instagram user wrote, "I remember you both like this, you both used to come in serial ghar ek mandir" and yet another said, "When i had 1st seen both of you on tv..ghar ek mandir, i wished to god n from d bottom my heart if you guys wud get married..n just c...god listened 2 me. God bless both of u (sic)!"

On the work front, Ram Kapoor is currently seen in the web series, Abhay, which also stars Kunal Kemmu. Gautami Kapoor was seen in the web show Special Ops that released on Disney+ Hotstar.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news