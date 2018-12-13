Wayne Rooney and Coleen attend 'spectacular' party in White House

football

Football star Wayne and wife Coleen visit White House as guests of honour for Donald Trump's Christmas bash

Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen got a special invite from US president Donald Trump for the White House Christmas Party. The couple were guests of honour at Trump's party. Reportedly, Trump's son Barron is a huge fan of Wayne's current team, DC United. Rooney's four sons, Kai, nine, Klay, five, Kit, two and Cass, nine months, accompanied them for the bash.



Donald Trump

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the Rooneys were surprised to receive the invitation and their reason for the visit was personal and not political. "Coleen and Wayne were stunned when they received a personal invite from Trump inviting them to the White House. It wasn't political.

For them, this was a chance to go inside one of the most iconic buildings in the world and give their children this experience of being there for the Christmas party, which is always spectacular.

"They were also given a guided tour of President's Trump's private rooms but the Oval Office was off limits. Trump invited them because of his son Barron and how much he loves the team," a source told the tabloid.

