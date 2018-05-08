Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen to celebrate wedding anniversary together for first time

England footballer Wayne Rooney and wife will be together for their June 12 wedding anniversary for the first time



Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen

It's almost a decade since former England striker Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen got married, but they have never been together on their anniversary. However, this year, on June 12, the couple are looking forward to celebrating the 10th wedding anniversary. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have four sons Kai, eight, Klay, four, Kit, two, and Cass, who is almost three months. "It'll be the first time we will be together on the day [anniversary]," Coleen told OK magazine.

Further, in an interview with Hello magazine she explained why: "For Wayne, it's the end of football season, so he is on holiday. We will be away on holiday which will be lovely because we haven't spent our anniversary together for certain years, because he has always been away with the England squad. We haven't planned on where we will be away but we will have a nice meal. It will be our first holiday as a family of six." The couple have been through trying times after Wayne was spotted with a party girl last September while a pregnant Coleen was away on holiday.

