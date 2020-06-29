Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen's life to be made into a documentary

Former England football captain Wayne and his wife Coleen Rooney's highs and lows of their relationship and his career are to be made into a documentary.

The documentary will show the ups and downs of Wayne's career as well as some never-before-seen moments from his private life with Coleen, 34, and their four kids—Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two.

In a statement about the documentary, Wayne said: "I'm excited to be the subject of this documentary. This is a film that looks in detail at my journey: the highs, the lows, the beautiful game, finally I have the opportunity to show the person I really am."

The documentary titled Rooney, is directed by BAFTA-winner Matt Smith, the man behind former footballer Rio Ferdinand's successful show Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad.

The production for the documentary is underway and it will take a look back at Wayne's football career from his breakthrough at Everton aged just 16 to his move to Manchester United and becoming England's record scorer.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news