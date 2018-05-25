Wayne Rooney in Washington for talks with DC United

The Major League Soccer side are interested in signing Everton's former England captain



Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has arrived in Washington for exploratory talks with officials at DC United, his spokesperson has confirmed. The Major League Soccer side are interested in signing Everton's former England captain.

Rooney, 32, has been given permission by Everton to speak to United but no agreement between the clubs has been made. His visit to Washington is principally of a fact-finding nature to assess the opportunity that could exist should there be interest in a move.

