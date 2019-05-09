Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen used to his cheating, claims ex-prostitute

football

Helen Wood. (Right) Wayne Rooney with wife Coleen

Former British prostitute Helen Wood recently slammed former England footballer Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen for putting up with husband's cheating.

Helen, 32, shot into news when she claimed that the former Manchester United star, 33, slept with her in 2009 while Coleen, 33, was pregnant with their first son, Kai.

And now, the winner of British reality TV show Big Brother 15, is set to launch a book, A Man's World on June 3, revealing more about her romance with Rooney.

During an interview on British TV show, Gold Morning Britain, Helen took a swipe at Coleen saying she doesn't care about Rooney cheating on her. "I should think. I know her and I think it messes her up. Look in an ideal world, it can't mess her up that much because she stays with him and he cheats on her all the time," Helen said.

"Unfortunately, I am making the most of it. People want to know why I did certain things and I will tell them in my own words," Helen added.

