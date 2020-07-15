WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020: West Bengal 10th result declared at wbbse.org

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the WBBSE class 10th result today. Students can check their results online at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Steps to check WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020

Visit the wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link stating the WBBSE Result 2020

Enter your name credentials

Click on the Submit button

Your West Bengal Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the West Bengal Board 10th Result 2020 for future reference

In order to pass the WBBSE Examination 2020, a student must pass in all the compulsory subjects and score an overall 25 per cent marks. The students failing in the WBBSE Examination 2020 can appear for the supplementary examination.

The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18 to 27. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 West Bengal Madhyamik exam this year. Over 5.7 lakh students are girls. Last year the overall pass percentage of WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 examinations was 86.07 per cent.

The results of class 12 examinations will be declared on July 17.

