WCG rink football: OL of Health beat St Francis Xavier 4-0

football

Our Lady of Health 'A' (Sahar) struck prime form and produced a solid combined performance to blank St Francis Xavier 'C' (Vile Parle) by an emphatic 4-0 margin in a men's second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-organised Inter-Parish five-a-side rink football tournament for the Victor D'Mello Trophy and played under floodlights at the gymkhana's tennis courts recently.

The Sahar parish team got their goals thanks to a brace by Oliver Castelino and one goal each from Sylveston Pereira and Semon D'Souza.

