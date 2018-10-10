Search

WCG rink football: OL of Health beat St Francis Xavier 4-0

Oct 10, 2018, 07:35 IST | A Correspondent

The Sahar parish team got their goals thanks to a brace by Oliver Castelino and one goal each from Sylveston Pereira and Semon D'Souza

Our Lady of Health 'A' (Sahar) struck prime form and produced a solid combined performance to blank St Francis Xavier 'C' (Vile Parle) by an emphatic 4-0 margin in a men's second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-organised Inter-Parish five-a-side rink football tournament for the Victor D'Mello Trophy and played under floodlights at the gymkhana's tennis courts recently.

The Sahar parish team got their goals thanks to a brace by Oliver Castelino and one goal each from Sylveston Pereira and Semon D'Souza.

