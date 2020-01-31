We are family! Alaya F's parents Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewalla bond at Jawaani Jaaneman screening

Newcomer Alaya F's parents, Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewalla, were spotted at a screening of her Bollywood debut, Jawaani Jaaneman. Though divorced, they share cordial ties. Farhan was with wife Laila Khan and son Zaan. Pooja was with fiancé Maneck Contractor. Alaya was keen to seek everyone's blessings — yours, mine and ours.

Alaya F was dressed just like any other millennial kid. She was seen wearing a t-shirt dress, paired with black stilettos and silver hoops for the screening of her acting debut Jawaani Jaaneman.

Alaya F's mother Pooja Bedi also attended her daughter's movie screening, along with fiance Maneck Contractor. At the show, Pooja was seen wearing an LBD during the outing.

Alaya F's father Farhan Furniturewala also attended Jawaani Jaaneman's special screening, along with wife Laila Khan and son.

Alaya F's grandfather Kabir Bedi attended the special screening with wife Parveen Dusanj hosted in the city.

In an interview with mid-day, Alaya was quoted saying, "I don't know what I would be doing if I hadn't got Jawaani Jaaneman. This was my life's best decision when I decided to audition for the role. I got to learn a lot from Saif sir and Tabu ma'am. Just watching them was enough. I never thought my first film would romantic or thriller or action, all I wanted to do was a good film."

Talking about her character in Jawaani Jaaneman, she said, "She's very similar to me. She's fun-loving and free-spirited, independent, mature and even immature. I relate a lot to my character, not the story because I have a father."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F, the movie revolves around how a bachelor, who has the time of his life living and partying in London, until his life turns upside down when he meets a girl who turns out to be his daughter. The film is all set to release on January 31, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates