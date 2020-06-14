'We are not casting for Mr. Lele,' filmmaker Shashank Khaitan warns actors on social media

Writer-director Shashank Khaitan has asked people to be cautious about fake casting calls for his Varun Dhawan-starrer Mr. Lele. "The film is not happening right now. No one by this name works for Dharma Productions," he said. "I have received messages from actors that someone called Nitesh Sharma is claiming to be a casting director," he added.

Have a look at the post right here that he posted on Instagram:

Mr. Lele was a film starring Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor and was all set to release on January 1, 2021. However, the fil has now been pushed till further announcement. The filmmaker is known to have made films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak.

