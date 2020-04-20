We are very goal-oriented, focus should be on process: Gopichand

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand feels this lockdown can help everyone understand that it should not be always goal-driven and it is important to focus on the process as well.

"It is a very similar kind of scenario for athletes as well. I have maintained this stand for a very long time, I think we are all very goal-oriented and we are driven by something that comes up in the next week, next month or next year -- especially when it comes to our careers," Gopichand was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

"It has to be the reverse. You have to focus on your process, get up in the morning and do the best work that you can do today - everything else will fall into place," said Gopichand.

Almost all sporting events in the world have come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic with the Olympics also being postponed by a year. Gopichand also advised people not to get too involved with COVID-19 news all the time.

"You have to create a distance. You cannot be involved so much in the situation so much that you're mentally affected by it. A certain guru said that you should treat the problem like it's your neighbour's problem. Don't get too involved. You need to report the news, that's your duty and job but don't get so agitated by it that you lose sleep over it. We need to distinguish between both and find a way to insulate yourself," he advised.

"I have been spending the last 21 days in quarantine with my family -- it's tough but at least we have something to fall back on. It is a lot harder for daily wage earners and people who live in small houses, five to six people in a room. For them, it's really tough. This is a rare event in global history so we just need to shut up and sit at home quietly to flatten the curve," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mi