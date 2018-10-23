We are young

things-to-do

A new festival in town is where you should be headed this weekend because it's LIT

A glimpse of the 2018 edition of the youth festival

If you try opening a popular food delivery app and your data pack is inactive, the screen projects a cutesy infographic of a gravestone with a message below that reads, "World's shortest horror story. There's no Internet. Try again." We grin every time we see it, because it rings true. Truth is, we rely on the Internet for everything, whether it's ordering the latest matte lipstick or campaigning for social justice. The world, quite literally, is on our fingertips. And Under 25, a media and entertainment company which represents creative youngsters, celebrates just that. "We want to cater to the youth by helping them create content, giving them access to festivals where they can learn more and by bringing them together as a community," says Anto Philip, 24, co-founder of the initiative.



Anto Philip

The Under 25 Summit is a Bengaluru-based annual youth festival, which sees the coming together of youth icons, social media influencers and content creators under one umbrella. This Sunday, Philip and team are launching a new property, Creator's Summit. "Digital content and creation is huge among youngsters and since many people who build national content sit out of Mumbai, we decided to launch this property in the city. It is a link between the URL and the IRL, which stands for in real life. Building communities online is beautiful, but the offline connection is important, too," Philip informs us.

The event will encompass panels, workshops, collaboration zones for youngsters to forge partnerships and to seek jobs in the social media industry, and a community zone that will feature recognisable youth platforms like Buzzfeed. A quick scan through the list of speakers — which includes popular names such as editor and writer Rega Jha, poet and storyteller Yahya Bootwala, comedian Bhuvan Bam from BB Ki Vines, Jovanny Ferreyra, curator at the Artidote, and India's youngest celebrity chef Saransh Goila — will establish just how young the festival is going to be. In effect, it is every millenial's Instagram feed, but live.

Rega Jha

'India is home to the largest population of young people that’s ever lived anywhere in human history, which makes all of us part of a grand experiment with unique challenges and boons. It’s crucial that safe collaborative spaces exist for this experiment to play out at its best, and I’m happy that Under 25 is so committed to building those spaces for us.'

Beyounick

'Initiatives like this help newcomers find direction early. Something I wish I had when I had started out. The best part about this for creators like us is, it helps us reach out to the community. Tips and tricks are great to read and listen to, but there’s nothing more helpful than getting

to share first-hand experience.'

On: October 28, 9 am to 8 pm

At: CoWrks, Birla Centurion Century Mills Compound, Worli.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 500 to Rs 750

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates