We have nothing to complaint about, says Mungda composers

music

Total Dhamaal composers Gourov Dasgupta and Roshin Baluchat unperturbed by criticism of remix after the creator of original, Rajesh Roshan, gives his nod

Gourov-Roshin

Unveiled only a few weeks ago, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer item number, Mungda, received a fair amount of flak when compared to other rehashed '90s ditties released recently. Listeners particularly complained about the arrangements in the recreated version of the track from Inkaar that was composed by Rajesh Roshan. In subsequent interviews, Sinha had also reportedly stated that she preferred the original.

However, composers Gourov Dasgupta and Roshin Baluchat say they have nothing to complain about. "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I have seen clips of the janta dancing to the number. I know that a song has done well if the masses celebrate it on the streets. I live in Lokhandwala, and on Sundays, people bring out their speakers and dance. Not many of our songs play there. In fact, the last track we made that played there was Hawa Hawa [Mubarakan]. So, I saw them dance to Mungda, and realised that this song works," says Dasgupta.



Sinha in the song

That original composer Rajesh Roshan — often one to criticise the trend of remixes — also called the team to state that the duo had done a fine job, was the icing on the cake. "The record label, producers and directors are happy. We have nothing to complaint about."

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha on Mungda: Makers repackage iconic songs for today's generation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates