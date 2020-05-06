'We just want to go home'

Thousands of migrant daily wagers working in the power looms of Thane district, thronged the State Transport Bus depot at Bhiwandi on Tuesday, after learning that they would have to register with the police there in order to board trains headed for their hometowns. But in their focus and desperation to finally head home, they threw caution to the wind and did not follow social distancing.

Mid-day witnessed the chaotic scene and spoke to the workers desperate to go back to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.



The migrants stood in a long winding queue at the bus depot. Pics/Hanif Patel

The ST bus depot was packed with the workers who started thronging the ST Bus depot at 3 am and it was crowded by 7 am. "We were told that forms are being filled up at the ST Bus Depot. So we came to get registered," said Jiaullah Ansari, a native of Bihar.

'No social distancing'

"We are starving and have no work after the lockdown, as all the power looms are shut. The owners of power looms have switched off their cellphones and some have blocked our numbers. Jab khane ko ek dana nahi ho na sahab, to social distancing aur Coronavirus sab fake lagta hai (When there's nothing to eat, Sir, social distancing and Coronavirus seem fake)," said Nasirullah Ansari, a native of Patna.



Some of the power loom workers tried to shield themselves from the sun

The police were seen trying to coax the migrant workers to maintain social distancing. Around 9:30 am a team attached to Nizampura police station and traffic police headed by Senior Inspector Rajendra Mayne of Bhiwandi Traffic dispersed the crowd.

The workers complained that no authority explained to them the registration process. "We have been standing since 3 am and its 10 am now but no one has told us when the registration will be done," said Ram Narayan Thakur, a native of Bihar.

The cops said the workers will have to give their name, mobile number, Aadhaar card copy and they will get an SMS alert or a call by the Talathi office to tell them the date of their journey.

'What about us?'

mid-day also met workers who are from Nepal. "Since I am from Nepal, I don't have an Aadhaar card. How will I travel to my native place? No one has the answer to my question," said Indradev, another worker.

His friend Ram Narayan Pal, also a native of Nepal said, I don't know if I will be able to see my family members."

The police, however, said the situation was in control. "We are facing challenges but everything is under control." said Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Bhiwandi.

"In Bhiwandi we have one of the largest populations of migrant workers, whose livelihood is dependent on power looms. Since they are shut the workers have been finding it very difficult to survive and now as some trains are moving to their native places, they are coming out in large numbers to leave the city as early possible," said another police officer.

3,000

No. of power loom workers who gathered at the ST bus depot

