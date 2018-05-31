We lost Rituparno Ghosh too soon, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee had penned a poem after Rituparno Ghosh's demise and dedicated him the first poem from her poetry collection "Rituraj"



Rituparno Ghosh

Remembering eminent filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh on his fifth death anniversary on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regretted that the world had lost him too soon. Banerjee had penned a poem after Ghosh's demise and dedicated him the first poem from her poetry collection "Rituraj".

Fondly remembering filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary. We lost him too soon… Here is a poem I had written in Ritu's memory pic.twitter.com/U3G5uY82or — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2018

"Fondly remembering filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary. We lost him too soon. Here is a poem I had written in Ritu's memory," Banerjee tweeted. Ghosh was an Indian film director, actor, writer and lyricist who came up with a number of memorable celluloid ventures during his carrer spanning two decades.

"Remembering Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary, a director with vision. His creativity and exceptional contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My sincere homage to the great soul," tweeted percussionist Bikram Ghosh, whose work for the film "Jal" was nominated for Oscars in 2014.

Ghosh's works had won not only more than 12 National Film Awards in India, but also received accolades at international film festivals. His ouvre of masterpieces include "Dahan", "Raincoat", "Dosar", "The Last Lear", "Unishe April", "Bariwali" and "Antarmahal".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever