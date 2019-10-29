We love this boy-next-door photo of Ranveer Singh; check it out!

By now, we're used to seeing Ranveer Singh looking rugged and devilishly handsome thanks to his moustache and beard in his photos and public appearances. Now, however, things have changed a little and we don't know how to react!

Ranveer recently shared a photo of himself with no beard, no moustache, clean-shaven and his hair neat and in place. Doesn't remind us of the Ranveer we're used to seeing! Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Ae Chikne ðð¤³ð¾ A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onOct 28, 2019 at 4:05pm PDT

Several of Ranveer's Instagram followers commented on the photo. Aahana Kumra wrote, "What a cutie!" with a bunch of heart emojis, another simply wrote, "Sooooooooooo cute"

Well, we agree with both these comments! The picture also makes us wonder if the clean-shaven, boy-next-door look is for another movie? Only time will tell!

As of now, Ranveer Singh is busy gearing up for the Kabir Khan directorial, '83, based on India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The cast of the movie is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

