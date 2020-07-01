Search

'We will rise to the occasion': Anand Mahindra's befitting reply to Chinese newspaper editor on app ban

Updated: Jul 01, 2020, 18:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

One of the debates on Twitter was between industrialist Anand Mahindra and editor of Chinese state-run media Global Times

Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra

The Union government’s decision to ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, and Shein, over nation security concerns has sparked a series of debates online. One of the debates on Twitter was between industrialist Anand Mahindra and editor of Chinese state-run media Global Times.

On Monday, editor of the Chinese state-run media Hu Xijin tweeted, "Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism."

To this, the Mahindra Group Chairman replied, 'thank you for the provocation'.

Anand Mahindra's tweet has garnered more than 84,700 likes and 25,100 retweets. The users commenting on the post praised Mahindra for giving a humble response to such a provocating tweet, while also slamming the editor for making such a statement.

The Mahindra top boss, who is known for sharing photos and videos that show unique and out-of-the-box inventions in his ‘Whatsapp wonderbox’, is also quite vocal on serious issues on his Twitter page.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK