'We will rise to the occasion': Anand Mahindra's befitting reply to Chinese newspaper editor on app ban

The Union government’s decision to ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, and Shein, over nation security concerns has sparked a series of debates online. One of the debates on Twitter was between industrialist Anand Mahindra and editor of Chinese state-run media Global Times.

On Monday, editor of the Chinese state-run media Hu Xijin tweeted, "Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism."

To this, the Mahindra Group Chairman replied, 'thank you for the provocation'.

I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion...ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ https://t.co/LZbQhS8xVW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2020

Anand Mahindra's tweet has garnered more than 84,700 likes and 25,100 retweets. The users commenting on the post praised Mahindra for giving a humble response to such a provocating tweet, while also slamming the editor for making such a statement.

This guy is talking about nationalism from a country where everything is banned in the name of nationalism, including the very platform he is using to make this statement. Chinese people don’t need products, they need Indian democractic, ethical and cultural freedom! — Milind Choudhary (@LivMilind) June 30, 2020

Nationalism is the most important thing for us because our nation gave us democracy, a voice. Chinese people, unfortunately, can't understand that. They can't even raise their voices! — Lily Grover (@DiarybyLily) June 30, 2020

Indian billionaires have tonnes of money. They can surely come together to do something about it. Let's all work our way in this direction. — RRK1402 (@RaviRajKamal6) June 30, 2020

Leaders like Anand Sir will show us the way. Simultaneously, it's expected from the govt @PMOIndia & @narendramodi ji to make it easier for our business leaders/innovators to execute their ideas. Hoping for a better tomorrow and better India. — Woke Consumer (@ConsumerWoke) June 30, 2020

Truly hope the Govt sees this as provocation as well. It needs to empower India Inc to rise to the occassion and answer the Chinese in the language they understand. — Akshaye Rathi / à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥Â (@akshayerathi) June 30, 2020

The Mahindra top boss, who is known for sharing photos and videos that show unique and out-of-the-box inventions in his ‘Whatsapp wonderbox’, is also quite vocal on serious issues on his Twitter page.

