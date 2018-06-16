We won't be cowed by the cowards who killed Shujaat Bukhari, says The Rising Kashmir

The Rising Kashmir, which hit the stands as usual, also carried the message that it would not be cowed by cowards, who had snatched him from them

Relatives of slain editor-in-chief of a Srinagar-based newspaper Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari mourn near his coffin at Kreeri. Pic/AFP

Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was on Friday laid to rest in his ancestral village with thousands of friends and admirers braving heavy rain to mourn a veteran journalist, who had championed peace in times of conflict and may have been killed for it. As preparations were underway for the funeral procession of the journalist, shot dead two days ahead of Eid outside his office in Srinagar with two of his PSOs, readers of the Rising Kashmir woke up to a paper with its front page carrying a full-page black and white photograph of its editor-in-chief against a black background.

The Rising Kashmir, which hit the stands as usual, also carried the message that it would not be cowed by cowards, who had snatched him from them. "You left all too sudden, but you will always be our leading light with your professional conviction and exemplary courage. We won't be cowed down by the cowards who snatched you from us. We will uphold your principle of telling the truth howsoever unpleasant it may be...Rest in peace!" the paper said. The message found wide echo as crowds of tearful mourners from across the Valley followed the cortege through the streets of Baramulla district.

Voices

Hansraj Ahir minister of state for Home

'It's a very sad incident. The J&K CM has ordered a probe into the matter. The accused will not be able to escape'

CPI(M) statement

'The politburo of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the cowardly killing of Shujaat Bukhari. This was a targeted and planned murder'

Ravi R Prasad IPI head of advocacy

'Without swift state action, his murder will silence the many brave journalists in Kashmir. The government must thoroughly investigate this assassination and bring the killers to justice'

