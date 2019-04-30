Web series 'Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man' pulled down

bollywood

As Eros Now adheres to EC directive and pulls down web series on Narendra Modi titled - Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man, producer says the 10-part story will return after polling is over

A still from Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man

Over a week after the Election Commission (EC) directed Eros Now to stop the streaming of Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man, the web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the makers have pulled down the 10-part series from the app as well as all other partner platforms.

While the first five episodes had dropped online on April 3 - a week before the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls began in India - the remaining five episodes were scheduled to stream from April 18. However, on April 20, the EC cited the model code of conduct while issuing the directive.

Co-producer Ashish Wagh says, "I think it's fair of the Election Commission to ask us to stop airing the show for a while. It's only for the polling tenure. If the show being aired in the current social climate is against the diktat of a government body, it's okay for it to be stopped at the moment."

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the series came under the scanner after the poll watchdog put a stay on the screening of the Vivek Oberoi-fronted PM Narendra Modi on April 11. Soon after, netizens questioned how the web series had been exempted from the ruling. On April 13, Congress issued a complaint to the EC, stating that the offering could "influence the voters" in the ongoing polls.

Wagh is certain that the series will be reinstated after the elections. "We have to have faith in the law of the land. I am sure the show will be back post elections. We have chronicled the journey of Narendra Modi before he became the prime minister. It's a pure human story of hardships without any propagandist undertone. We had particularly kept it such."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates