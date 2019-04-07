Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from April 08 To April 13

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Laugh out loud

8 pm onwards: They say, 'The most wasted of all days is a day without laughter'. So, beat your Monday blues by heading to a standup performance of Aditya Desai and Siddharth Dudeja. This will end with a soulful performance by Banat.

08 Monday

Where: Finch John Baker, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 200

Log on: eventshigh.com

Attend a paw-fect workshop

5 pm onwards: If you are an animal lover, this is the perfect summer workshop for you. WSD Ultimutt presents paw-per art, moulding mutts, bark-shelf, pup-petry and quizzes from April 9 to 13.

09 Tuesday

Where: Trilogy by The Eternal Library, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 200

Call: 9930943094

Cook up a storm this IPL

3 PM: IPL season is here, and it's time to get the nibbles ready for game night. Where better to polish your cooking skills than at Flavour Diaries? Foodies can learn how to put together a delicious Middle Eastern Mezze platter.

10 Wednesday

Where: Flavour Diaries, Rohan Plaza, Khar West

Entry: Rs 4,000

Call: 9820143404

Explore identities in Mumbai

6.30 pm: NGMA presents a discussion that examines the many identities that exist in Mumbai and their role in the formation of subcultures. Experts will discuss how groups use artistic expression to raise awareness about social issues.

11 Thursday

Where: NGMA, Fort

Free

Log on: insider.in

Make way for Prabh Deep

9 pm onwards: Delhi-18's rebel star Prabh Deep will set the stage at The Habitat on fire. His rap speaks of life in the bylanes of Delhi among the drug-addled kids, street gang fights, giving him the emotional depth he is known and loved for.

12 Friday

Where: Above The Habitat, Khar West

Entry: Rs 350

Log on: insider.in

Listen to some personal stories

8 pm onwards: Tape A Tape presents Kahaaniya — The Dark Room Edition — a fully curated storytelling show. Here, the tellers share their stories in front of an audience, in a complete dark room, without revealing their identities.

13 Saturday

Where: Adagio, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 350

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Go for a play

4 PM & 8 PM: Watch Akshat Nigam and Gerish Khemani's award-winning play In Search of Dariya Sagar. It's the story of Jatin, a 'tour guide' at the Gateway of India. He leads an isolated existence in a dingy room at Colaba Causeway, away from his privileged family house, till he gets a strange vision one day.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly 16th, St Veronica Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 300

To book: insider.in

Learn how dance blurs gender lines

5 PM: Join Lavani dancers Anil Hankare and Anand Satamay at a new Mumbai Local event, where they will talk about why they choose to perform as women, the social negotiations they and their group members have had to make when making it a life choice and how they view gender.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East

Free

To register: in.bookmyshow.com

Make your kid a Beyblade champ

3 PM: Get your kid to compete in Funskool's Beyblader showdown. The immersive competition will engage their mind in a riveting game involving quick thinking, strategy and sleight of hand. Finalists will then fight the for the glorious title of 'National Champion' to be held at the end of the month.

Where: At Hamley's store, Oberoi Mall, Yashodham, Goregaon East

Call: 9766929304

Feast on dal pakwan at this festival

12 PM – 10 PM: Dig into culinary treasures from Sindh at Punjab Grill's 10-day food fiesta, Sindh Da Swad. The menu, put together by Chef Jyoti Vishnani, will include traditional favourites like sai bhaji dodda, bangda fry, sanna pakoda, sindhi kadi, tidali daal and deg wari bhaji. The festival will be on till April 14.

Where: Punjab Grill, 38, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22845566

Listen to earth songs

7.30 PM: Catch Goa-based musician and urban ecologist Ditty perform songs inspired by mother nature. As singer-songwriter and poet, Ditty enjoys playing in experimental spaces.

Where: Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West ENTRY: R300

To book: insider.in

Join a military camp

Enroll your kid for a five-day military camp course, Lakshya, where they'll get a first-hand experience of life in the armed forces. The camp, open to kids between 10 and 17 years, will include outdoor activities, extensive military tasks and simulations.

When: April 14, 6.30 AM

Meeting point: Kalanagar Junction bus stop, Bandra East

Price: Rs 13,500

Call: 9619793983

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates