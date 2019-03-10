Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from March 11 To March 16
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Order of the day
Listen to poetry
11 monday
7.30 PM onwards: Join spoken word artistes Aranya Johar, Gaurav Tripathi and Mohammed Sadriwala among others, for a curated show, Monday Memoirs, where the poets will perform some of their previously unheard pieces.
WHERE: QTube Cafe, SV Road, Bandra
qtubecafe@nspa.in
Take up the PUBG challenge
12 tuesday
7 PM: Looking at engaging in some mid-week fun? Get on to the at Kasa Kai Mumbai's PUBG Mobile tournament that will pit you against other players face-to-face. Winners will get prizes at the end of the tournament as well as bragging rights.
WHERE: Doolally Taproom, C 18-21, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 200
kasakaimumbai.com
Watch the making of a genius
13 wednesday
3 PM & 6.30 PM: Attend a film screening of Young Picasso, which tells the story of Pablo Picasso, one of the most prolific artists of his time. The film will look at the early years of the painter, and the upbringing and the learning that led to his achievements.
WHERE: Godrej Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
ENTRY: Rs 400
in.bookmyshow.com
Be a happy homemaker
14 thursday
11 AM: Being a homemaker is one of the most under-valued and stressful jobs. Attend a session, led by Sonika Chopra, who will offer practical, easy and simple mental techniques to help women cope better at home and with family.
WHERE: The School Of Thought, 30F, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 1,000
thehappypath.co.in
Cycle around SoBo
15 friday
11 pm: If you are someone who likes to experience the city by night, hop on to a cycle and stroll along the old-world lanes of South Mumbai. The ride will begin at Girgaum Chowpatty along the Marine Drive and end at the Gateway of India.
MEETING POINT: Prarthana Samaj bus stop, Girgaum
ENTRY: Rs 150
CALL: 7719800777
Become a woodworker
16 saturday
11 am: Enrol at a two-day wood working workshop. During the session, you will learn about the different types of wood and uses, how to use power tools and machines, and how to design, cut, sand and polish wood.
WHERE: Maker's Asylum, D-6, MIDC, Andheri East
ENTRY: Rs 4,950
instamojo.com
Go on a book date
4 PM: What if you met the man or woman of your dreams between the lines? Be part of the 2nd anniversary edition of Blind Book Date, and set yourself up for a dream date, where conversations will be about the ever-charming world of words.
WHERE: Levi's Lounge, Mathurdas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel
TO REGISTER: insider.in
Down a green shot
12 PM – 1 AM: Enjoy a high-spirited weekend of fun and drinks with your gang at The Irish House, which is celebrating St Patrick's Week. You can battle it out at chugathon, cup stack and flip the coin for amazing beer vouchers or try beating the bartender at high card or dice roll to win free
green shots.
WHERE: The Irish House, Level 2, Rampart Row, 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda
CALL: 49150000
Dig into bharleli paplet
5 PM - 11.30 PM: For those who can't get enough of fish, don't miss the Koli Seafood Festival. The festival will see a range of authentic Koli dishes, including tisrya (clams) masala, surmai kalvan and bharleli paplet (pomfret). The fish, all caught fresh, will be served with special Kolhapuri masala.
WHERE: Versova Welfare Ground, Seven Bungalows, Andheri West
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
FOR DETAILS: curlytales.com
Step up on the dance floor
8.30 PM: If you have inhibitions about shaking a leg in public, join the No Lights No Lycra group, a dance community, which started in Melbourne in 2009, and is now gaining traction world over. There will be no lights, teacher, steps or techniques to learn, just free movement.
WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 300
TO BOOK: insider.in
Paint the queen of hearts
4 PM – 6 PM: Explore your creativity at the Bombay Drawing Room painting workshop. During the guided session, you will learn basic brush strokes, sketches and techniques to paint the Queen of Hearts. All art supplies will be provided.
WHERE: Pepperfry, opposite St Lawrence High School, Santacruz West
ENTRY: Rs 1,750
TO BOOK: bombaydrawingroom.com
Make music with wool
11 AM: Take your kid for an unusual theatre workshop, where the performer will use material, in this case wool, to explore the possibilities of artistic creation with it. From music, movement, play and madness, the young audience will also participate in the session.
WHERE: Harkat Studios, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 250
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar to Host the Most Badass Restaurant Awards!