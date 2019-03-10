Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from March 11 To March 16

sunday-mid-day

Order of the day

Listen to poetry

11 monday

7.30 PM onwards: Join spoken word artistes Aranya Johar, Gaurav Tripathi and Mohammed Sadriwala among others, for a curated show, Monday Memoirs, where the poets will perform some of their previously unheard pieces.

WHERE: QTube Cafe, SV Road, Bandra

qtubecafe@nspa.in

Take up the PUBG challenge

12 tuesday

7 PM: Looking at engaging in some mid-week fun? Get on to the at Kasa Kai Mumbai's PUBG Mobile tournament that will pit you against other players face-to-face. Winners will get prizes at the end of the tournament as well as bragging rights.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, C 18-21, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200

kasakaimumbai.com

Watch the making of a genius

13 wednesday

3 PM & 6.30 PM: Attend a film screening of Young Picasso, which tells the story of Pablo Picasso, one of the most prolific artists of his time. The film will look at the early years of the painter, and the upbringing and the learning that led to his achievements.

WHERE: Godrej Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 400

in.bookmyshow.com

Be a happy homemaker

14 thursday

11 AM: Being a homemaker is one of the most under-valued and stressful jobs. Attend a session, led by Sonika Chopra, who will offer practical, easy and simple mental techniques to help women cope better at home and with family.

WHERE: The School Of Thought, 30F, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 1,000

thehappypath.co.in

Cycle around SoBo

15 friday

11 pm: If you are someone who likes to experience the city by night, hop on to a cycle and stroll along the old-world lanes of South Mumbai. The ride will begin at Girgaum Chowpatty along the Marine Drive and end at the Gateway of India.

MEETING POINT: Prarthana Samaj bus stop, Girgaum

ENTRY: Rs 150

CALL: 7719800777

Become a woodworker

16 saturday

11 am: Enrol at a two-day wood working workshop. During the session, you will learn about the different types of wood and uses, how to use power tools and machines, and how to design, cut, sand and polish wood.

WHERE: Maker's Asylum, D-6, MIDC, Andheri East

ENTRY: Rs 4,950

instamojo.com

Go on a book date

4 PM: What if you met the man or woman of your dreams between the lines? Be part of the 2nd anniversary edition of Blind Book Date, and set yourself up for a dream date, where conversations will be about the ever-charming world of words.

WHERE: Levi's Lounge, Mathurdas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel

TO REGISTER: insider.in

Down a green shot

12 PM – 1 AM: Enjoy a high-spirited weekend of fun and drinks with your gang at The Irish House, which is celebrating St Patrick's Week. You can battle it out at chugathon, cup stack and flip the coin for amazing beer vouchers or try beating the bartender at high card or dice roll to win free

green shots.

WHERE: The Irish House, Level 2, Rampart Row, 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 49150000

Dig into bharleli paplet

5 PM - 11.30 PM: For those who can't get enough of fish, don't miss the Koli Seafood Festival. The festival will see a range of authentic Koli dishes, including tisrya (clams) masala, surmai kalvan and bharleli paplet (pomfret). The fish, all caught fresh, will be served with special Kolhapuri masala.

WHERE: Versova Welfare Ground, Seven Bungalows, Andheri West

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

FOR DETAILS: curlytales.com

Step up on the dance floor

8.30 PM: If you have inhibitions about shaking a leg in public, join the No Lights No Lycra group, a dance community, which started in Melbourne in 2009, and is now gaining traction world over. There will be no lights, teacher, steps or techniques to learn, just free movement.

WHERE: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 300

TO BOOK: insider.in

Paint the queen of hearts

4 PM – 6 PM: Explore your creativity at the Bombay Drawing Room painting workshop. During the guided session, you will learn basic brush strokes, sketches and techniques to paint the Queen of Hearts. All art supplies will be provided.

WHERE: Pepperfry, opposite St Lawrence High School, Santacruz West

ENTRY: Rs 1,750

TO BOOK: bombaydrawingroom.com

Make music with wool

11 AM: Take your kid for an unusual theatre workshop, where the performer will use material, in this case wool, to explore the possibilities of artistic creation with it. From music, movement, play and madness, the young audience will also participate in the session.

WHERE: Harkat Studios, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 250

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

