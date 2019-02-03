Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from 04 February To 09 February

sunday-mid-day

Be part of an immersive show

7 PM: Don't miss a unique, sound and performance installation by Bengaluru-based choreographer Poorna Swami and Switzerland/US-based sound artist Marcel Zaes. This immersive visual and sensory performance invites audiences to enter, travel through the space, exit and re-enter as they choose. The work is performed in a stark landscape of microphones and amplifiers by three performers whose bodies wither with their repetitive actions.

WHERE: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi West

ENTRY: Rs 500

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Watch a Gujarati drama

7.30 PM onwards: Catch Imtiaz Patel's play, Maro Var Pacho Kar, which tells the story of a couple in an unhappy marriage. The plot revolves around Aanand and Shika, who have been married for the last 15 years. Aanand, who is ambitious, decides to dump his wife for a fashion designer, but she refuses to let him go and declares war to bring her husband back.

WHERE: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, KM Munshi Road, Grant Road West

ENTRY: Rs 150

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Do yoga with the kittens

Here's your chance to enjoy a peaceful yoga aka Mew-ga session with the kitties at Cat Café Studio. Spending time with pet animals has proved to be very helpful in dealing with stress and anxiety. The session will be conducted by Priti Jhavar, who has been trained at The Yoga Institute, all through this month.

WHEN: Feb 17 and 24, 10.30 AM

WHERE: Cat Cafe Studio: Mumbai 63, Harminder Singh Road, Versova, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 499

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Feast on biryani and beer

11.30 AM - 1 AM: Dig into mouth-watering biryanis while sipping on chilled craft beer at the month-long Bira and Biryani festival at BKC Dive. The menu includes Hyderabadi, khapsa, dum, kache masale and parda biryanis, all prepared using age-old techniques and secret ingredients. Dive will be serving single as well as group portions of the dish.

WHERE: BKC Dive, next to Trade Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex

PRICE: Rs 670 onwards

CALL: 8655077330

Celebrate the life of Abbaji

11.30 AM onwards: Be part of the iconic annual tribute festival dedicated to tabla legend Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as Abbaji. Curated by his son Zakir Hussain, the dawn-to-dusk event, which is now in its 19th year, will see some of the greatest luminaries of Indian music come together to remember and celebrate the legendary guru's life. Tickets will be available on first come, first serve basis.

WHERE: Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion

CALL: 24044141

Listen to songs of the legends

7.30 PM: If you are a huge fan of Elton John and Whitney Houston, don't miss a tribute concert dedicated to the two music legends. Directed by Karla Singh, artistes Siddharth Meghani, Shahriyar Atai, Lisa Rodrigues and Sarosh Nanavaty will be performing Candle in the Wind, Circle of Life, Sacrifice, I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody among other hits.

WHERE: St Andrews Auditorium, St Domnic Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 300 onwards

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Learn to make a dream catcher

11 AM: Looking for a perfect gift for your Valentine? Learn to make a heart-shaped dream catcher at a workshop. A dream catcher is said to filter good dreams from nightmares. During the session you will learn how to wrap the hoop, make a web-weave and how to put feather attachments. All raw material will be provided.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 135 Kwality House, Kemps Corner

PRICE: Rs 1,499

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

See the bikes fly

11 AM onwards: Feel the adrenaline rush at the Red Bull FMX JAM, where rider Robbie Maddison, famous for being the stunt double for Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will enthrall the Indian audience with acrobatic stunt. Joining him will be Red Bull X-Fighters World Tour Champion Tom Pagès from France and Alexei Kolesnikov, the first rider to have landed a back flip in Russia.

WHERE: Gateway of India, Colaba

FOR DETAILS: redbull.com

Order of the day

Join this embroidery workshop

04 Monday

12.30 pm - 3.30 pm: Learning to embroider is not as tough as you might think! With a bit of practice, you'll get it down in no time. Iteeha is hosting a workshop, where some of the basic techniques or stitches of the earliest embroidery will be taught. You also get to take back the piece you make.

WHERE: Iteeha Studio, near Ideal Industrial Estate, Lower Parel (W)

ENTRY: Rs 1,800

LOG ON: eventshigh.com

Unwind and relax

05 Tuesday

4 pm - 12 am: Escape the midweek slump by unwinding at this fine-dine restaurant with a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on all domestic wines and beers. Binge on delicious dishes like eggplant involtini, clams & mussels, gnocchi gorgonzola, mock meat on toast, pork belly and chicken two ways.

WHERE: 266 - The Wine Room and Bar, 266 Linking Road, Bandra West

CALL: 8879101350

Enjoy dhol with pole

06 Wednesday

4 pm - 7 pm: Ever witnessed pole dance on dhol beats? Hop on to Taste of Punjab to watch Kalyug actress Ssmilly Suri and Pole Star India perform ethnic pole dancing. You will also get to enjoy traditional paranthas with lassi and live chat counters in the colorful ambience.

WHERE: Taste of Punjab, 4th floor, Crystal Shoppers Paradise, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 1,200

CALL: 9867278711

A semi-staged performance

07 Thursday

7 PM: NCPA and the UK's Curve Theatre present a semi-staged performance (a full-length professional performance of the script presented with minimal décor) of Pink Sari Revolution. The explosive play by Purva Nareshbased is based on the book by journalist Amana Fontanella-Khan.

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

CALL: 66223737

Make travel memories

08 Friday

5.30 PM: Pristine white sand, chilly winter nights, scrumptious food, heavenly horizons, melodious folk music and traditional dance. Could it be any better for your ultimate break from the busy office life? Adventure Geek Explore the Unexplored is here to take you to the Rann Utsav.

MEETING POINT: Bandra Terminus

ENTRY: Rs 8,000

LOG ON: eventshigh.com

Get rid of your blues

09 Saturday

6 PM onwards: Asia's largest blues celebration and Mumbai's pride, the Mahindra Blues Festival, is back with its ninth edition featuring the biggest acts from across the globe. The heavy hitters on the list are blues experts Beth Hart, Charlie Musselwhite, Sugarray Rayford and Brandon Santini.

WHERE: Mehboob Studios, Hill Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 1,200

LOG ON: bookmyshow.com

