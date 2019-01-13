Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from 14 January To 19 January

sunday-mid-day

Kaifi Azmi

Remembering Kaifi Azmi

7 PM: Raag Shayari is a special evening of music and Kaifi Saheb's poetry conceived by Javed Akhtar, starring Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Directed by Feroz Khan and with celebrated artists coming together, the show is bound to have archival value.

14 Monday

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium, St. Dominic Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 500

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Learn traditional shibori crafts

12.30 pm - 3.30 PM: Attend an introductory workshop to stitch shibori. Participants will learn techniques that can be created by stitch resist and marvel at the intricate and beautiful patterns that unfold and emerge. You get to take back the piece you make at the workshop.

15 Tuesday

Where: Iteeha Studio, shop no. 2, RR House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West

EntryY: Rs 2,400

Log on: eventshigh.com

Let's talk property

9 AM: The Mumbai International Emigration and Luxury Property Expo 2019 (Mumbai IELP Expo 2019) is a large-scale conference and exhibition. The expo combines a conference on January 16, with an exhibition vand networking opportunities on the second day (January 17).

16 Wednesday

Where: St. Regis Mumbai, Senapati Bapat Marg, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Lower Parel

RSVP: eventbrite.com

Hot surprise for loved ones

3 PM onwards: This week, you can surprise your loves ones with some warmth, thanks to healthy beverages that you will learn to make. Participants will be taught to prepare turmeric latte, hot chocolate, raab, pomegranate tea, tulsi lemon tea, cafe mocha and masala milk.

17 Thursday

Where: Cypress Woods, 5th floor, 16, Linking Road, Mini Punjab Lane, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,000

Log on: insider.in

Head to Kalyan for Kamra

8.30 PM onwards: Growing up is often more fun than the destination as anyone in a 9 to 5 job will tell you. Join Kunal Kamra for a fun evening of first thoughts and second opinions as he proves the third law of thermodynamics: Jokes can neither be created nor be destroyed.

18 Friday

Where: Girija Payyade hotel and auditorium, Bhanunagar, Bhoiwada, Kalyan

Entry: Rs 499

Log on: bookmyshow.com

A classical treat

7 PM: Karnatic Kattaikkuttu comes full circle with a concert. This is the first-ever collaboration between two distinct art forms: Karnatik music, and Kattaikkuttu, the physical and vocal form of rural open-air ensemble theatre with an inherent capacity for comedy and comment.

19 Saturday

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort

Rsvp: bookmyshow.com

Learn how maths can be made fun

5 PM: Parents who are finding it hard to warm their children to mathematics, catch a Mumbai Local event, led by trade unionist and math educator Vivek Monteiro. He will address the critical questions of what is 'good maths education', why is it important, and if it is possible for every child to engage with the subject? There will also be some amazing mathematical puzzles.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East

Free

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

See a horror film

8 PM: If you are game for some spook, watch a Korean horror, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum being screened by The Hive Film Club. The film follows a crew of a horror web show who plan to stream live from inside the asylum. To attract more viewers, the show's host arranges some scares for the team, but everyone ends up encountering more than expected.

Where: The Hive, Linking Road, Behind KFC, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 249

To Book: in.bookmyshow.com

Visit a pet carnival

4 PM – 8.30 PM: Spend a day with your doggie at the Woofs and Hoofs Carnival and Fundraiser. The event, which has been organised to raise funds for the animal hospital in Parel, will host several fun activities for your pet. You can also enroll your pooch in a fancy dress competition.

Where: Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Free

For details: bombayspca.org

Dig into a tandoori chicken

12.30 PM – 3.30 PM: Enjoy the authentic flavours of Punjab, with a Lohri brunch celebrating the harvest festival of the state. The menu includes traditional favourites like sarson da saag te makke di roti, ambarsariya choley te kulcha, tandoori kukkad, Chandigarh's dhaba meat and Amritsari macchi, among others.

Where: JW Café, JW Marriott, Sahar

Price: R2,900 per person

Call: 9899044652

Catch an art show

11 AM – 7 PM: Attend an art exhibition comprising 70 paintings by husband-wife artist duo Siddharth and Shibani Sengupta, titled Krishnayan Aranyak. While Siddharth's paintings revolve around the familiar figure of Krishna, Shibani explores the diversity of colours and textures one witnesses in the midst of dense flora and fauna.

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

Free

Call: 24964676

Go on a SoBo heritage walk

4.30 PM: Find out the history behind the old European style business district of Ballard Estate at a heritage tour with Khakhi Tours. You will also get to unravel stories behind some of the famed buildings, and how the area was reclaimed in the early 20th century.

Meeting point: New Customs House, Ballard Estate

Entry: Rs 499

Call: 8828100111

Be part of a feminist book club

2 PM onwards: Want to share your passion for exploring feminist readings with others? Join Sanskaari Girls Book Club, which is hosting a meet-up along with One Future Collective, where you can engage in feminist dialogue with like-minded individuals. This time around, the club will be reading the Doodler of Dimashq by Kirthi Jaykumar. The session is open for all.

Where: 91springboard, B wing, 5th floor, Ackruti Trade Centre, MIDC, Andheri East

Free

For details: tiny.cc/sanskaari

Watch an Australian play

Here's your chance to experience theatre from the land down under. As part of the NCPA theatre season, director Andy Packer will be recreating German writer Erich Kästner's novella Emil and the Detectives on stage. The play tells the story of young Emil, who catches a train to visit family in the big city. Something valuable is stolen from the schoolboy. But the thief soon discovers Emil was not such an easy target. A group of quick-thinking and resourceful children rallies around, to uncover and outsmart the true criminal.

Where: Experimental Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 750 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

