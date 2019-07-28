Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from July 29 To August 03

sunday-mid-day

Learn round rug weaving

1 pm onwards: Weaving is meant to be relaxing and therapeutic. Iteeha Studio is organising an event where you can learn circular rug weaving. And, you get to take home what you weave.

29 Monday

Where: Iteeha Studio, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,800

Log on: insider.in

Enjoy stand-up with Angad Singh

8.30 pm: You've seen him on YouTube, and now you can catch Angad Singh Ranyal live with one hour of fresh material. The J spot presents Taaza maal stand-up show to give you a rib-tickling experience.

30 Tuesday

Where: Chocolateria San Churro, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250 onwards

Log on: insider.in

Sign up for a soulful night

7.30 pm: Siddharth Entertainers and Balaji will present a scintillating musical concert on the occasion of legendary singer Mohd. Rafi's 39th death anniversary. The event titled, Mehfil E Rafi, is sure to leave a lasting effect.

31 Wednesday

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi

Entry: R250

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Head to cafe-style Sandoitchi

10 am to 12.30 am: Whether you're grabbing coffee on the way to work or looking for a neighborhood lunch spot, Sandoitchi offers an array of all-day dishes. You can get cozy with signature Doitchi' s like Max Mex, Open hummus and Dagwood club.

01 Thursday

Where: Sandoitchi, Powai

Call: 7021206363

Attend an art exhibition

11 am to 6.30 pm: The Traditional and Folk Art (TAFA) exhibition showcases the traditional art forms of artistes and master craftsmen from across India. The show aims to revive many regional art forms which were slowly dying out due to a lack of patronage.

02 Friday

Where: Goethe-Institut, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22029708

Free

Learn to paint with coffee

11 am to 1.30 pm: Vaishnavipratima is hosting a workshop conducted by artist Trishna Patnaik. The coffee essence workshop includes painting with coffee. Fabulous compositions can be made with just coffee and water on cartridge sheets.

03 Saturday

Where: Vaishnavipratima, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,800

Call: 9867982075

Listen to Premchand

7.30 PM: This one is for fans of writer Munshi Premchand. As a prelude to his 139th birth anniversary, which is on July 31, storytellers from Katha Kathan will do a dramatised reading of four classic stories by the writer—Rasik Sampadak, Bhoot, Prem ka Uday and Kafan.

Where: St Andrews Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 180

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Dance to retro and rock

9 PM: Here's the perfect way to end your weekend. The Little Easy is organising a Retro Night, where the house DJ will be playing the best of rock and retro music. There will also be drinks and food to keep you on your toes all night long.

Where: The Little Easy, 231, Link Corner, Linking Road, Bandra West

Call: 9892922232

Publish your own book

11 AM: Learn how to publish your own book, at a workshop by Amazon bestselling author Sweta Samota. At the session, you will learn about the checklist and requirements to self-publish.

Where: Vashi Plaza, Sector 17, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 999

To book: eventshigh.com

Dig into a Thai feast

12.30 PM – 4 PM: Indulge in scrumptious Thai delights at a special Sunday brunch by Shalom Bar & Kitchen. The menu includes pizza rustico, spring rolls, fish in oyster sauce, Thai eggplant salad, Mediterranean tuna salad, peri peri chicken and other treats. There is also karaoke to keep you entertained.

Where: Shalom Bar & Kitchen, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur

Price: Rs 599

Call: 33951541

Become a chocolatier

12 PM – 6 PM: Attend an all-inclusive workshop where you will learn everything needed to become a chocolatier. You will learn the different methods of melting and moulding chocolates, how to make hand-rolled truffles, ganache soft centre chocolates, and lollipops. You will also be taught about production and pricing.

Where: Meg's Kitchen, Jogeshwari East

Price: Rs 3,000

Call: 9987655557

Explore miniature art

11 AM – 7 PM: Don't miss the last day of an exhibition featuring contemporary miniature paintings. Living and Inspired Traditions will showcase 70 works that draw from the various schools of Rajput and Mughal miniature painting.

Where: Saffronart, Industry Manor, 3rd floor, Prabhadevi

Free

Call: 24364113

Watch a play with your lover

5 pm & 8:30 pm: Catch Mahesh Dattani and Avantika Shankar's play, Dance Me to the End of Love—inspired by the popular Leonard Cohen song—that explores the magic and madness of love.

Where: NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 500

To book: insider.in

Walk through a Parsi enclave

5 PM: Time travel into an enclave of one of Mumbai's wealthiest communities—the Parsis. Team Khaki will take you through Fort's 'Parsi Bazaar, which is replete with stories. You will learn about the communist corner, Parsi teetotallers, the lane of Barbers and the birth of the city's first museum.

Meeting point: Starbucks India, Horniman Circle, Fort

Entry: Rs 499

To book: townscript.com

