Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from July 29 To August 03
Learn round rug weaving
1 pm onwards: Weaving is meant to be relaxing and therapeutic. Iteeha Studio is organising an event where you can learn circular rug weaving. And, you get to take home what you weave.
29 Monday
Where: Iteeha Studio, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 1,800
Log on: insider.in
Enjoy stand-up with Angad Singh
8.30 pm: You've seen him on YouTube, and now you can catch Angad Singh Ranyal live with one hour of fresh material. The J spot presents Taaza maal stand-up show to give you a rib-tickling experience.
30 Tuesday
Where: Chocolateria San Churro, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 250 onwards
Log on: insider.in
Sign up for a soulful night
7.30 pm: Siddharth Entertainers and Balaji will present a scintillating musical concert on the occasion of legendary singer Mohd. Rafi's 39th death anniversary. The event titled, Mehfil E Rafi, is sure to leave a lasting effect.
31 Wednesday
Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi
Entry: R250
Log on: bookmyshow.com
Head to cafe-style Sandoitchi
10 am to 12.30 am: Whether you're grabbing coffee on the way to work or looking for a neighborhood lunch spot, Sandoitchi offers an array of all-day dishes. You can get cozy with signature Doitchi' s like Max Mex, Open hummus and Dagwood club.
01 Thursday
Where: Sandoitchi, Powai
Call: 7021206363
Attend an art exhibition
11 am to 6.30 pm: The Traditional and Folk Art (TAFA) exhibition showcases the traditional art forms of artistes and master craftsmen from across India. The show aims to revive many regional art forms which were slowly dying out due to a lack of patronage.
02 Friday
Where: Goethe-Institut, Kala Ghoda
Call: 22029708
Free
Learn to paint with coffee
11 am to 1.30 pm: Vaishnavipratima is hosting a workshop conducted by artist Trishna Patnaik. The coffee essence workshop includes painting with coffee. Fabulous compositions can be made with just coffee and water on cartridge sheets.
03 Saturday
Where: Vaishnavipratima, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 1,800
Call: 9867982075
Listen to Premchand
7.30 PM: This one is for fans of writer Munshi Premchand. As a prelude to his 139th birth anniversary, which is on July 31, storytellers from Katha Kathan will do a dramatised reading of four classic stories by the writer—Rasik Sampadak, Bhoot, Prem ka Uday and Kafan.
Where: St Andrews Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 180
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Dance to retro and rock
9 PM: Here's the perfect way to end your weekend. The Little Easy is organising a Retro Night, where the house DJ will be playing the best of rock and retro music. There will also be drinks and food to keep you on your toes all night long.
Where: The Little Easy, 231, Link Corner, Linking Road, Bandra West
Call: 9892922232
Publish your own book
11 AM: Learn how to publish your own book, at a workshop by Amazon bestselling author Sweta Samota. At the session, you will learn about the checklist and requirements to self-publish.
Where: Vashi Plaza, Sector 17, Navi Mumbai
Entry: Rs 999
To book: eventshigh.com
Dig into a Thai feast
12.30 PM – 4 PM: Indulge in scrumptious Thai delights at a special Sunday brunch by Shalom Bar & Kitchen. The menu includes pizza rustico, spring rolls, fish in oyster sauce, Thai eggplant salad, Mediterranean tuna salad, peri peri chicken and other treats. There is also karaoke to keep you entertained.
Where: Shalom Bar & Kitchen, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur
Price: Rs 599
Call: 33951541
Become a chocolatier
12 PM – 6 PM: Attend an all-inclusive workshop where you will learn everything needed to become a chocolatier. You will learn the different methods of melting and moulding chocolates, how to make hand-rolled truffles, ganache soft centre chocolates, and lollipops. You will also be taught about production and pricing.
Where: Meg's Kitchen, Jogeshwari East
Price: Rs 3,000
Call: 9987655557
Explore miniature art
11 AM – 7 PM: Don't miss the last day of an exhibition featuring contemporary miniature paintings. Living and Inspired Traditions will showcase 70 works that draw from the various schools of Rajput and Mughal miniature painting.
Where: Saffronart, Industry Manor, 3rd floor, Prabhadevi
Free
Call: 24364113
Watch a play with your lover
5 pm & 8:30 pm: Catch Mahesh Dattani and Avantika Shankar's play, Dance Me to the End of Love—inspired by the popular Leonard Cohen song—that explores the magic and madness of love.
Where: NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 500
To book: insider.in
Walk through a Parsi enclave
5 PM: Time travel into an enclave of one of Mumbai's wealthiest communities—the Parsis. Team Khaki will take you through Fort's 'Parsi Bazaar, which is replete with stories. You will learn about the communist corner, Parsi teetotallers, the lane of Barbers and the birth of the city's first museum.
Meeting point: Starbucks India, Horniman Circle, Fort
Entry: Rs 499
To book: townscript.com
