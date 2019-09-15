Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from September 16-21

Attend an expo for cosmetics

10 am: Cosmetic Ingredients and Packaging India Expo is a focused trade show catering to the beauty, cosmetics and personal care ingredients industry. Those interested in starting their own business is this area can attend this expo.

16 Monday

Where: NESCO, Goregaon East

Entry: R2,360

Log in: insider.in

Catch Jacob Collier live in action

8 pm: Jacob Collier is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, arranger, composer and producer based in London. The show in Mumbai will mark the debut of Jacob Collier in the country where he will dash around effortlessly switching between keys and guitars.

17 Tuesday

Where: NCPA, Colaba

Entry: Rs 3,500

Log in: bookmyshow.com

Head for a DJ Cyrus night

7 pm onwards: To pump up your weekday, DJ Cyrus will play the best music for you and your gang at Bombay Cocktail Bar. Jam to the wildest songs and forget all your worries.

18 Wednesday

Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 1,000

Log in: insider.in

Sign up for a Thai food fest

7 pm to 11.30 pm: Savour aromatic flavours curated by chefs Sarawut and Teerayut from Grand Mercure Phuket Patong. They will bring you delicacies such as crab meat in yellow curry and vermicelli, grilled lamb in massaman curry and thai roast chicken.

19 Thursday

Where: Sofitel, BKC

RSVP: 61175115

View a Mexican art exhibition

12 pm: When we talk or think about Mexico, what comes to mind? Well, their great food and the cheerful people living in beautiful places which are completely immersed in art and culture. This weekend, head to Piramal Art Gallery to attend a Mexican Art Exhibition.

20 Friday

Where: NCPA, Colaba log in: bookmyshow.com

Free

Discuss arts education in India

10 am: Avid Learning presents AER Mumbai, a day-long symposium which brings together a range of experts from the education sector, who will deliberate on the condition of arts education in India.

21 Saturday

Where: Essar House, Mahalaxmi

Rsvp: 9769937710

Go live with Abish Mathew

8.30 PM: Catch the live

taping of stand-up comedian Abish Mathew’s brand new show, A Week To Kill. Mathew will be bringing some of his favourite comics on stage, challenging them to perform completely fresh material that they have only had one week to prepare.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 249

To book: insider.in

Learn to draw Ganesha

11 AM: Take your kids for an art workshop, where they will explore different styles of making a Ganesha. This workshop will start with a tour of the different gods and goddess on display at the Piramal Museum, followed by a practical drawing and painting session, which focuses on the details, decorations, figure and background of the deity.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 299

To book: insider.in

Create a folk painting

2 PM onwards: Spend the weekend learning Mandana, an ancient art form of folk painting done on mud walls. The session will be helmed by artist Lakhi Chand Jain, who will take you through the process of creating your own artwork, on an organic board using natural colours.

Where: BARO, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,850

To register: 9820649886

See an unusual magic show

7 PM: Prepare to be enthralled by Magic Nomad Collective, a group of professional and passionate magicians, who will be putting together a one-of-its-kind show. You will get to see everything from mind reading, comedy magic, escapes, hypnosis and the good old fashion sleight of hand.

Where: OF10, Prudential, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Entry: Rs 250

To book: insider.in

Slurp a ramen bowl

12 PM – 12.30 AM: Looking for a comforting carb fix? Visit Hello Guppy and indulge in their warm ramen bowls. Vegetarian diners can try the vegetable miso ramen: house-made egg noodles served in spicy, miso-flavoured stock, topped with sweetcorn, seaweed and boiled egg. For non-vegetarians, there is chicken ramen, which has house-made egg noodles served in soy-flavoured clear chicken broth, topped with cured soft-boiled egg, minced chicken soboro and seaweed.

Where: Hello Guppy, C-wing, Bharat Nagar Road, G Block, BKC

Price: R2,200 approx (for two persons)

Call: 68493234

Awaken your chakras

1 PM: For those curious about the chakras, join Asha Nayaswami for a session, where she will help demystify the concept, putting it into a context that is relatable. Nayaswami will explain how the chakras can be awakened.

Where: St Paul Media Complex, 24th Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 1,000

Call: 8169639790

Buy a box full of books

10 AM – 8 PM: Head to The Bestseller Books Box sale, where you can choose from a vast collection of more than 1 lakh new and pre-owned books, filling them in a box that you can take home. There are three boxes to choose from.

Where: Sunderbai Hall, Churchgate

Price: Rs 999–Rs 2,499

Call: 9819486350

Play sudoko with the champs

3 PM: Join a Mumbai Sudoko Meet, where you get to test your logical and critical thinking along with other enthusiasts. The event will be hosted by Prasanna Seshadri, the director of the World Puzzle Federation, who has won many sudoku and puzzle championships in India, while also representing

the country on the international level.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, Khar

Free

RSVP: kasakaimumbai.com

