Weekly Planner: 16 things to do around Mumbai from May 06 To May 11
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Attend a puppetry workshop
06 monday
2 PM: In this seven-day workshop, children will be taught to make puppets made out of waste material like empty plastic bottles, empty boxes, paper bags, old dupattas, etc. Participants get immense creative pleasure.
WHERE: NCPA, Nariman Point
ENTRY: Rs 4,130
LOG ON: bookmyshow.com
Sign up for an open mic evening
07 tuesday
9 PM: Spend your evening with host Niveditha Prakasam and eight new comics, who you have never seen before. Doing open spots would be Masoom Rajwani, Abijit Ganguly and Neelaksh Mathur.
WHERE: The Integral Space, Lower Parel
ENTRY: Rs 200
LOG ON: bookmyshow.com
An exciting exploration of time
08 wednesday
9 PM: Science City is the second album from dream-pop duo Parekh & Singh. The duo will bring a musically rich and beautifully curated experience as the audience revisits and reminisces of simpler days and nostalgic memories of growing up.
WHERE: Famous Studio, Santacruz
ENTRY: Rs 499
LOG ON: bookmyshow.com
Witness boundless verve
09 thursday
6.30 pm: NCPA is featuring a dazzling performance of dancers of Sutra (Kuala Lumpur) and Rudrakshya (Bhubaneswar). The production explores the evolution of 'Pallavi' (a genre in Odissi repertoire) representing the styles of two pioneer Odissi gurus.
WHERE: NCPA, Nariman Point
ENTRY: Rs 200
LOG ON: bookmyshow.com
Treat yourself a Keto menu
10 friday
9 am to 1 am: Craving for some delicious yet guilt free food? If you're worried about where to eat that scrumptious vegan or Keto meal, trust Jamjar Diner to serve you delicious and healthy dishes that will take you on a jolly good taste ride.
WHERE: Jamjar Diner (Andheri West and Bandra West)
CALL: 26358880
Explore Mumbai through the lens
11 saturday
11 am to 7 pm: Catch a collaborative exhibition, The Shifting City, curated by Kaiwan Mehta. The show will feature newly commissioned works by Sameer Kulavoor, Ritesh Uttamchandani, Rachel Lopez, and existing works by Sudhir Patwardhan, among others.
WHERE: Goethe-Institut, Kala Ghoda
CALL: 22027710
Paint a forest
4.30 PM: Use your creative skills to recreate an Autumn forest using acrylic on canvas in a guided, painting class. At the session, you will be taught the basic strokes, sketches and techniques. All art material will be provided.
WHERE: Grandmama's Café, Lower Parel
PRICE: Rs 1,850
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Revisit a Marxist story
8 PM: Understand the life of the Marx couple - the revolutionary Karl Marx and his wife Jenny - in a new multilingual, documentary theatre piece, Mrs & Marx. Directed and performed by Satchit Puranik and Michaela Talwar, the piece gets two migrants to examine the love story of the couple, through documentation available on the Marx household.
WHERE: NCPA Tata Gardens, Nariman Point
ENTRY: Rs 300
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Go for a carnival
12 PM: Spend a crazy day out with your kids, at the Tick-Tock Carnival. From jugglers, acrobats, game stalls puppet shows, funny clowns, popcorn and candy floss, there's something for everyone, who wants to revel in a carnival-like experience.
WHERE: Tic Tac Toe, Damini Bungalows, 889, Juhu
ENTRY: Rs 1,500 for a child and adult
CALL: 98201 20129
Try out pet therapy
11 AM: Want to know how pets can help you heal? Be part of an innovative activity-based session with a therapy pet, and learn how animals can teach you lessons in compassion, empathy, friendship and improving your social skills.
WHERE: Doolally Taproom, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai
ENTRY: Rs 800
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Feast on mango meals
12 PM to midnight: Dig into the "King of Fruits" with Bombay Vintage's special Aam Chi menu. You can choose from aam ras puri, keri no fajeto - a Gujarati style Kadhi made with mango and vegetables - and pacha mango curry with chicken or prawn, a Kerala-style mango curry.
WHERE: Bombay Vintage, Regal Circle, Colaba
CALL: 22880017
LOL with the funny men
5 PM & 7 PM: Join Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya, as they tickle your funny bone, with their 90-minute stand-up show, Mojomaximus. They will showcase their newest material along with some tried-and-tested stuff, which they intend to
use for future solo stand-up specials.
WHERE: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West
ENTRY: Rs 300
TO BOOK: insider.in
Attend a photography class
11 PM: This one is for shutterbugs. Attend a day-long DSLR photography workshop for beginners, with lensman Girish Menon. At the session, you will learn how to use your camera in the manual mode, focus correctly, and also how to set the ISO, aperture and shutter speed.
WHERE: The Retreat House, Kane Road, Bandra West
PRICE: Rs 3,000
TO BOOK: instamojo.com
Learn about translations
Join Sahitya Akademi Award winning writer Jerry Pinto, who will be in conversation with journalist Meenakshi Shedde. Pinto will be talking about the hows and whys of translating Marathi into English.
WHEN: May 12, 4 PM
WHERE: The Magic Room, 331, Champaklal Estate, Sion East
TO REGISTER: expansions.mind@gmail.com
Experience the city by night
Take your friends along for a midnight cycling trip, and explore the beautiful coastline, iconic landmarks and historic by-lanes of South Mumbai. The trip will begin at Colaba Causeway and end at Colaba with multiple stops on the way.
WHEN: May 11, 11.30 PM
MEETING POINT: Colaba
PRICE: Rs 900
TO BOOK: eventshigh.com
Participate in a 2-km charity run
4.30 PM: Dare to brave a run in Mumbai's unrelenting heat? Register for the Wings for Life World Run challenge, and join the world simultaneously as they hit the track, in different continents at the same time. The 2019 edition of the run will feature a fresh speed concept for the event's famed moving finish line, the Catcher Car. To make the simultaneous global run even more exciting, the Catcher Car speed will be increased, particularly in the critical later stages of the race. Your registration fee will be donated for spinal cord research.
WHERE: Whistling Wood Institute, Goregaon East
ENTRY: Rs 700 approx
TO REGISTER: wingsforlifeworldrun.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJs Salil and Archana are all set to take you on a thrilling journey