Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from 7th May to 12th May

Go for a Sufi performance

6.30 PM: Singer Kavita Seth will perform verses penned by actor-poetess Dipti Misra in the form of ghazals and Sufi songs at a concert tonight. Seth will perform tracks like Behad Bechaini Hai Lekin, Wo Nahin Mera Magar, Karaar Deke Mujhe. A poetry book penned by the author, titled Yahan Wahan Kahan, will also be launched at the event.

WHERE: Bhavan's Cultural Centre, D N Road, Dada Bhai Road, Andheri West

Call: 65280107



Watch a dance recital

7 PM: Catch a dance recital that offers a dramatic representation of songs written by Rabindranath Tagore that celebrating love, nature and yearning for the ultimate union with the divine. Translated into poems by the noted Hindi poet Prayag Shukla and designed and directed by Dinesh Thakur, Ravindrajali is a unique production aimed equally at lovers of Rabindra Sangeet, as well as those who seek to be overwhelmed with the genius of his works.

WHERE: Footlight, Kreating Charakters, 1st Floor, Bungalow Plot No. 202-224, SV Patel Nagar, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 249

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Doodle to heal

12 PM: Learn how to relax and de-stress with art at this unique 'Zen-doodle' workshop. The art form has absolutely no rules, needs no prior drawing expertise and gives you complete freedom to pen your creativity on paper. You can work around various designs and swatches with the help of an instructor.

WHERE: Tea Villa Cafe, Sector 19D, Vashi

ENTRY: Rs,500

TO BOOK: insider.in

LOL with Anirban Dasgupta

8.30 PM: If you are looking at enjoying some LOL time, catch Anirban Dasgupta's second stand-up special Take It Easy. During the hour-long show, Dasgupta will joke on love and hate in the Internet era, and why both these intense emotions need to be told to take it easy.

WHERE: Canvas Laugh Club, 3rd Floor, Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 350

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Dig into IPL specials

11 AM - 11 PM: There's no better way to enjoy cricket's biggest season than with great company and gourmet food. To celebrate the Indian Premier League, The Central Kitchen aka TCK has come up with some exciting combos to bowl you out. From Virat Kohli butter chicken to MSD malai kebab, Gayle mutton kheema and Raina seekh kebab, the food delivery service hopes to make all the cricketing action even more delicious. The offer is valid till May 27.

WHERE: The Central Kitchen, 256, Gurunanak Kutir, Near Gandhi Market, Sion

CALL: 33956021

Learn to write tiny tales

4 PM: Want to learn the many, different ways of writing a story in just 140 characters? Join Terribly Tiny Tales for a one-of-a-kind workshop, where you will map the journey of a story, from idea to page. During the session, you will learn how to come up with ideas, build characters, use different settings, write in different genres and edit too.

WHERE: Carouse: Contemporary Kitchen & Bar, Level 1 Raghuvanshi Mills Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 300 – Rs 800

TO BOOK: stttore.com

CALL: 9967878578

Attend an Urdu poetry mehfil

May 13, 8.30 PM: Passionate about ghazals? Here’s a chance to immerse yourself in a three-hour-long mehfil with the works of Hafiz Jalandhari, Saahir Ludhiyanavi, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Mirza Ghalib, Ameer Khusrow, Meer Taqi Meer, Mujtaba Hussain, Dagh Dehlavi, Muhommad Iqbal, Nida Fazli and more. Titled Sukhan, the performance includes a plethora of compositions like Urdu storytelling (daastaan-goi), recitation of ghazals and nazms, and musical renditions of ghazals and qawwalis.

WHERE: Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Near Tarabai Modak Garden, Purushottam Kheraj Road, Mulund West

ENTRY: Rs 250 - Rs 300

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Go for an art show

11 am to 7 pm: Renowned artist from Navsari, Gujarat, Manish Sharma is having a solo exhibition titled Beyond The Horizon. His works depict his artistic explorations in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The main focus of this series is on light and shade, tones, textures and dimensions, in pencils, pen and ink and acrylic on canvas.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda

Call: 9825191378

Go nuts on mangoes

What better way to celebrate the summers than by relishing the king of fruits? Go for the mango fest that is offering innovative twists on the mango. There are varieties like mango and basil bruschetta, mango with smoked chicken, tacos with mango, shrimp and mango curry with coconut rice and more. You cannot get enough of this.

Where: The Beatle, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Call: 40895022

Learnt to spin the console

10 am onwards: Make this summer vacation about learning new things. Enroll for a special one-day course in DJ-ing conducted by faculty of True School of Music and Point Blank Academy, London. So the next time you hit the club and marvel or critique the music at play, you know exactly what goes on and how at the turntable.

Where: True School of Music, Lower Parel

fee: Rs 75,000

Register: Insider.in

Celebrate a vinyl night

8.30 pm to 10 pm: The long and winding road to the Adajio Door is set to get more fun, with #HereComesTheSun. It will feature classics like Across The Universe, I’ve Got A Feeling and the track that contains all the wisdom of life, Let It Be. Don’t miss this chance to catch the harmonies of The Beatles in analogue.

Where: Adajio, Maitri Kunj Co-op Society, Postal Colony, Chembur

Call: 9930008054

Laugh out loud

8.30 pm onwards: Watch Undateable wherein four comedians get chatty about their dating woes, their aim now being to get more laughs, if not love. This one is Chalta Hai Comedy’s longest running show and this will be one last time they go on stage before hitting the eject button. Make sure you don’t miss it.

Where: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West

Entry: Rs 250-Rs 399

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Get gyaan from Grover

5 pm to 7 pm: Attend a talk by National Award winning lyricist and screenwriter Varun Grover at SWA Vartaalap. He has penned several superhit songs over the past five years that includes Udta Punjab, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Womaniya. He has also written Masaan that won two honours at the Cannes Film Festival.

Where: Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission School, Shashtri Nagar, Andheri West

Call: 26733027

Savour a heritage platter

Attend an extravagant 12-day food festival is on, that celebrates the culinary heritage of Maharashtra. Curated by chef Suresh Thampy, the dishes have incorporated recipes that have been passed down through generations. Feast on home style delights such as chanyachi aamti, khobrya che dal, traditional recipes include vangya batatya cha rassa, kalya vatanyachi usal, and olaya watapa chi kadhi. Guests can also indulge in non-vegetarian options like tambda rassa, surmai che hirwe kalwan and mutton kalimiri masala. Adding to the fun are live stations whipping up chatpata street food favourites like misal pav, thali peeth, kanda bhaji, Vasai bhujjing and Malvani katta.

When: 7 pm to 11.30 pm, till May 12

Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Entry: R1,499 plus taxes

Call: 9004617824

Watch objects tell a story

And Sometimes She Loved Me Too is a short film directed by Karan Talwar, that explores the melancholia of objects left behind by lovers. The film is a soundscape of memories that breathes life into these belongings, giving the audience an insight of the bitter-sweet stories behind them. The film stars Neil Bhoopalam and Yuki Elias and gets inspiration from Talwar’s own curatorial experience of The Museum of Ordinary Objects.

When: 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm on May 12

Where: Harkat Studios, Versova

Call: 9819682673

Go for a sitar performance

Sitar Rhapsody is a world fusion band led by ace sitarist Chirag Katti, also the primary composer. A fusion ensemble, it blends compositions based on Indian classical played through the sitar, to create a contemporary sound, that is high on energy. The band features some fine musicians including keyboardist Dharmesh Maru and bassist Manas Chouwdhary.

When: 9 pm to 11 pm, on May 31

Where: The Quarter, The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

entry: Rs 749 - Rs 1,499

log on to: insider.in

Soak in the summer fun

Summer vacations are here and for those who have not set off on a holiday, the city has plenty of summer camps to keep the children occupied. The Little Gym has planned an active summer with sessions dedicated exclusively to the three to five years age group and six to 12. The two-hour sessions include gymnastics under which cartwheels, tumbling and vaulting will be taught. Besides this, there will also be games, music sessions, creative thinking and team-building exercises.

When: 9 am to 11 am for 3 to 5 year-olds, 10 am to 12 pm for 6 to 12-year-olds, till June 15

Where: The Little Gym, 20th Road, Khar West

Call: Rs 2,400 onwards

Call: 8291991980

