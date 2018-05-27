Weekly Planner: 20 Things to do around Mumbai from May 28 to 2 June

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Enjoy a traditional roast lunch



12 PM - 4 PM: Spend your Sunday enjoying a traditional English roast lunch at British Brewing Company. The Sunday roast is a tradition in the UK where families sit down to enjoy roast beef accompanied by Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and baked vegetables. In the absence of the B-word, you can treat yourself to grilled lamb chop in cranberry demiglaze sauce, chermoula fish steak, wasabi chicken wings and eggplant parmigiana accompanied by offers

on beer.

Where: British Brewing Company, Times Square building, Andheri East

Call: 39698190

Head to a film fest

9.30 AM - 10 PM: It's the last day of Kashish, South Asia's biggest LGBTQ film festival, now in its ninth edition with a strong jury selection of films. Held at an iconic theatre in South Mumbai, the festival's line-up today includes short films, feature films (Evening Shadows and Fathers), and also a panel discussion with filmmakers. Refer to the website for the full schedule.

Where: Liberty Carnival Cinema, Marine Lines

Free

Visit: www.mumbaiqueerfest.com/kashish-2018-film-schedule/

Rock to Parvaaz

9.30 PM: Parvaaz is a Bengaluru-based rock group who sing mostly in Kashmiri and Urdu. If this rocks your boat, attend their gig this evening. Featuring, Khalid Ahamed (vocals), Mir Kashif Iqbal (guitars), Sachin Banandur (drums) and Fidel D'Souza (bass), the members have assimilated several psychedelic rock influences while keeping their roots intact.

Where: Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 400

Call: 7506394240

Laugh out in Gujarati

7.30 PM: So laughter may not have a language, but jokes certainly do. Attend, Hass Ne Baka, a one-of-its-kind Gujarati stand-up comedy event. If you have been in Mumbai for a few years at least, you probably would have picked some words from the language. If not, this is a good chance to learn.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

Call: 9619962969

Savour the T20 finale

7 PM: The T20 draws to a close today with the big final match this evening. Nurse your cricket fever with unlimited beer, meant to keep you company till the last over. So, whether you are supporting Chennai or Hyderabad, round up your friends for an evening of fun.

Where: Drinkery 51, opposite Trident Hotel, BKC

Price: Rs 999 per head

Call: 40141100

Recall funny instances

8 PM: Embarrassing instances make for good stories in subsequent years. Attend an event where comedian Sumit Anand and his like-minded friends will regale you with hilarious stories from their personal lives. The edition will feature Vaibhav Sethia and Deep Chhabria, among others.

Where: The Square, Powai

Price: Rs 250

Log on to: insider.in

Shop organic from a farmer's market

8 AM – 1 PM: How about making it a 'fruitful' morning in South Mumbai? Head to an organic market organised by Better Foods and Harshita Narwekar, trustee of My Dream Colaba, for a chance to pick from stalls offering chemical-free produce to lead a healthier life. Think you can't make it this Sunday? The market will pop up again every Sunday until July 1, so mark your calendars.

Where: Lane behind Taj President, next to Mehr Naz, Cuffe Parade

Free

Call: 9010143322

Enjoy a evening of ghazals

7 PM: Don't relegate ghazals to the past. The night for the genre is still young. This evening head to Sun Beach Resort, to get mesmerised in this form of poetry that originated in 7th century Arabia. Your singer tonight is Ranjan Debnath. There's a special kids' zone too.

Where: Sun Beach Resort, Manori

Entry: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Call: 8108750767

Relish a picnic platter

Gateway Taproom has curated an indoor experience to recreate the feel of a picnic. Three special craft beers will be on offer along with freshly baked flatbreads with a variety of toppings. The Valencia Orange Wheat comes with citrusy notes while the 'Mangonificent Flatbread' is made of mango, arugula pesto and feta, while the 'Appley Ever After' is a sum of apple, goat cheese, jaggery and walnut candy. Try pepper pig, a topping which is a mix of chorizo, mozzarella and red bell peppers. There's also a blend of grilled eggplant, pomegranate, feta and pine nuts.

When: 12 pm to 1.30 am, till May 30

Where: Gateway Taproom, Godrej BKC Building, Bandra East

Call: 26534748

Watch Farhan rock the stage

Farhan Akhtar, who has time again made himself heard on various social causes, has joined hands with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), for a special concert. The aim of the concert is to raise awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco, to mark the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day. The show is titled Love for Life Begins with Music. CPAA is a registered charitable organisation working towards the cause of cancer patients for 49 years.

When: 7 pm, May 31

Where: Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West

Free

Call: 9821078882

Join a jashn

Go for a panel discussion on Urdu culture and how the Internet is helping the revival of the language. Urdu Culture Now, an initiative by Godrej Culture Labs, seeks to explore the state of Urdu culture in Mumbai. There will be art exhibits by Zeenat Kulavoor and Nasheet Shadani and a Soundzone with a specially curated playlist. Actor and storyteller Danish Husain will take centrestage with a Quissebaazi performance and Winit Tikoo will be performing a set of Urdu tunes. There will also be a pop-up bookstore and some authentic Lucknowi and Hyderabadi cuisine.

When: 5.30 pm, June 8

Where: Auditorium, 1st floor, Godrej One, Vikhroli East

Free

Call: 9167077830

Experience Indo-Greek art

Rekha Rana's exhibition Indus Streams and Delphi Hills has been in the making for nearly four years. The works give viewers a glimpse into the Indo-Greek era, drawing parallels between European and Indian art. The technique she has used for this show is mixed media on canvas. She has re-imagined Greek goddess Athena, wearing the headgear of Hippolyta, the queen of the tribe of the Amazons in Greek mythology. Rana has studied closely the influence of Western art on India and selected certain elements in her works.

When: 11 am to 7 pm, May 29 to June 4

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda

Call: 9930300064

A love story, or a game of manipulation?

Vrushali Telang's new fiction, Prime Time Crime (Vishwakarma Publications), has all the makings of a fast-paced, sensational thriller. Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai Underworld in 1999, Prime Time Crime tells the story of a young intern reporter, Ritika Khanolker and a gritty gangster, AT Pradhan. It all begins when Ritika wins his unwavering attention at the sessions courts after she asks him a strange question. Soon enough, she lands an exclusive TV interview with him. What follows is a torrid chemistry with both finding it difficult to stay away from each other. But, is the gangster manipulating circumstances and using her as a pawn, or is Ritika playing along so that she can catapult her career and become a star reporter. This love story gets only murkier, as you turn the pages of Telang's book. Telang's well etched out characters, racy plot and lucid writing, makes this one a brilliant page turner.

Pedal into the week

10.30 pm onwards: Want to cycle but the Mumbai summers won't let you? Try cruising on the roads on a midnight

electric cycle ride. Also, if you have been contemplating buying an electric cycle, this ride can serve as a trial. The trail covers 35 kilometres starting at Shivaji Park, on to Worli Seaface, Peddar Road, Girgaon Chowpatty, Nariman Point, before ending at Gateway of India, with a bite at Bade Miya.

28 Monday

Where: Meet at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Dadar West

Entry: Rs 750

Log on to: instamojo.com

Learn some magic

1 pm onwards: You may have watched enough Penn and Teller and now you want to try and master a few tricks of your own. This session should get you started. Magic is not just about sleight of hand, there's also the fine art of performance that goes along with it. This workshop will teach you a few magic tricks, and along with it, the art of theatre that will add the final flourish.

29 Tuesday

Where: Quistic Learning Centre, opposite Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 5,000

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Watch Indian Ocean live

9 pm onwards: Formed in the early 90s, the Indian Ocean is one rock band that has managed to stand the test of time. Not only have they spearheaded rock music in the country, they have also held their own in an industry rife with remixes and fusion. Their sound has stayed consistently inimitable despite shuffles in the band lineup. From Sufism, politics, philosophy to religion, the words are as deep as their tune haunting.

30 Wednesday

Where: Flyp at MTV, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 499

Log on to: insider.in

Meet a French Cinderella

6 pm onwards: Massenet's enchanting opera Cendrillon, based on the Cinderella story, had premiered at the MET. It features Joyce DiDonato as Cinderella, Kathleen Kim as the fairy godmother, Alice Coote as Prince Charming, Stephanie Blythe as evil stepmother Madame de la Haltiere, and Laurent Naouri as Pandolfe. This production was first performed at Santa Fe in 2006. The screening will provide English subtitles.

31 Thursday

Where: Dance Theatre Godrej, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 768

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

See a rare kind of jewellery

6 pm to 9 pm: Patola jewellery designed under the guidance of art revivalist Bela Shanghvi is a step towards bringing alive, the lost forms of Indian art. Her Nana Chowk store has been devoted towards preserving the craft heritage across 28 states and villages. While Patola saris are well known, this time one will get to see some rare jewellery from the region that would strike a perfect match with the elegant weaves.

1 Friday

Where: True Tramm Trunk, VL Mehta Road, JVPD Scheme, Juhu

Call: 7738993360

Learn to style your food

3 pm: Step into the world of food photography and food styling in an interactive workshop with the renowned food photographer Assad Daddan and food stylist Amrita Kaur. The hands-on session will include training on lighting, composition, exposure triangle, food styling and post processing. The styling session will involve learning finer nuances of food styling.

2 Saturday

Where: Palate Culinary Academy, Saffron Building, Linking Road,

Khar West

Entry: Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000

Log on to: insider.in

