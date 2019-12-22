Weekly planner: 21 things to do in Mumbai during the Christmas week

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dance

Dance till you drop

It's the season to boogie. Sign up for a glamorous celebration with an a la carte dinner at Bastian. This will be followed by a '70s American disco themed after party at One Street, one floor above.

When: December 24, from 9 PM till December 25, 1 AM

Where: Bastian, Linking Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards

To book: insider.in

Head to an epic party

If you are looking for a night of craziness, head to this one brought to you by Chivas Studios and Thirsty City. With a Christmas brew, craft cocktails and a winter special food menu, this night is sure to be a memorable one for you and your pack of friends.

When: December 24; 7 PM onwards

Where: Thirsty City 127, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

To book: insider.in

Cozy up

Listen to reindeer stories

Join Lopamurdra Mohanty at Crossword for a special storytelling session for kids 4.5 years and older, where she will draw you into the world of reindeers, Santa and snow. There will be marble painting, balloon sculpting and juggler shows across other venues of the bookstore.

When: December 22, 5 PM onwards

Where: Crossword, below Kemps Corner flyover

Free

Email: contactus@crossword.in

Watch a fantasy

Take your kids to watch a Christmas fantasy film at the Children's Film Festival. Noël Noël is an animated Canadian short, about a misguided billionaire, who falls in love with Beatrice, a fairy.

When: December 22, 4 PM onwards

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, Rani Baug, 91/A, Byculla East

Entry: Rs 5–R10

Call: 23731234

Catch a holiday film

Enjoy a date with the family at the movies, as you time travel to the early 1990s with the favourite Christmas film of all time, Home Alone. For those who haven't seen it, the plot revolves around eight-year-old Kevin, who survives being separated from his family and catches the bad guys in

the process.

When: December 22, 7.30 PM

Where: Terrace, R City Mall, Ghatkopar

Entry: Rs 499

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Outdoor

Explore a Catholic neighbourhood

Witness the festive celebrations in the old East Indian neighbourhood of Chuim, at a heritage walk on Christmas evening. You will explore the former Catholic farming hamlet, and learn about East Indian culture, customs and heritage.

When: December 25, 4.30 PM

Meeting point: Dandeshwar Shankar Mandir, Khar Danda

ENTRY: R499

To book: townscript.com

Sail the high seas

Want to try something beyond feasting? Book yourself and the family an Xmas sailing experience. While soaking in the view of Mumbai's skyline, you will also enjoy Christmas treats.

When: December 25, 3.30 PM

MeetingPoint: Jetty No 5, opposite The Taj Palace Hotel entrance, Colaba

Entry: Rs 2,500

To book: bit.ly/xmassail

Get adventurous

Get your sleighs ready for a theatrical adventure. The immersive style performance of 1876: The Robin's Christmas revolves around a hungry Robin.

When: December 22, 27, 28 and 29; 5.30 PM onwards

Where: St Andrew's Centre of Performing Arts, Bandra West

Price: Rs 350

To book: insider.in

Celebrate in the wild

Spend Christmas Eve soaking in nature, while Peter Cat Recording Co, Ditty and Arifa Rebello perform live at a getaway camp in Tala. The forest living experience also includes an organic diet with all produce sourced from farms within the property.

When: December 24

Where: Tala, Raigad

Entry: Rs 499 + Rs 3,000 per tent

Call: 9819202000

Shop at an Xmas fair

Experience the Winter Wonderland here in Mumbai. High Street Phoenix is hosting a traditional European Christmas market with the largest curation of Christmas décor, festive products, international cuisine and live performances.

When Till December 25

Where: High Street Phoenix, Palladium, Lower Parel

Call: 43339999

Camp by a lake

It's time to let your hair down and enjoy cool December evenings. Travalong has planned a lake and hill view bonfire. Against the backdrop of scenic hills and backwaters, enjoy a pool party, live music and dinner.

When: December 24; 3 PM onwards

Where: Travalong Yahvi, Vaitarna Backwaters, Near Igatpuri

Price: Double Sharing : R2,500 per person; Triple Sharing : R2,000 per person

To book: insider.in

Attend midnight mass

Experience the real meaning of Christmas at one of the biggest midnight masses in the city. The service will begin with 30 minutes of carols, followed by mass, led by Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias. The showstopper is conductor Mario Nazareth's choir that also has members from the Bombay Chamber Orchestra.

When: December 24, 9.30 PM onwards

Where: Holy Name High School grounds, Colaba

Enjoy a carnival

Make a perfect evening with family and friends at the Dome Carnival. They have exciting games and rides planned along with delicious treats and gifts.

When: December 25, 4 PM

Where: Dome, NSCI, Worli

ntry: Rs 499

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Hampers

Discover sweet dreams

Aditi Handa of The Baker's Dozen has introduced four new bakes as part of the Jolly Good Christmas Collection, including the big gingerbread man cookie, the signature plum cake, with an eggless version too, and the Milan panetonne (a slightly sweet loaf). The gingerbread man cookie is bigger than what's available in the market, with more style, and TBD's bold ginger taste. The plums for the cake, says, Danda are soaked for months. Each bite has equal quantities of the flavour blend without compromise, she adds.

Where: The Baker's Dozen outlets

Price: R200 onwards

Follow: @freshattbd

Gift a good habit

Channel your inner Santa and gift a hamper of healthy goodies to friends. This one comes filled with assorted bars, mini bites and ladoos. If customisation is what you prefer, the team is happy to oblige. Hampers can be delivered anywhere across the country within two to six days of placing the order.

To Order: gourisgoodies.com

Price: Rs 1,100 onwards

Call: 9820645789

Help a rescued cat

You can dress up your tree and help out stray kitties in distress, all at once. Buy sustainable and handmade upcycled cat-shaped Santa-themed Fugly Bebes to decorate your tree with. The proceeds will go to a rescuer caring for cats.

To order: catcrazychica@gmail.com

Price: Rs 360 for a set of three

Customise a hamper

If you are looking for delightful Xmas surprises and goodies, Foodhall is offering bags, bento boxes and hampers, filled to the brim with goodies. Each can be customised, and filled with plum cake, mince pies, pecan pies, Nutella babka, traditional gingerbread, stroopwaffels, marzipan, mini matcha madelines and coconut macarons.

To order foodhallonline.com

Price: Rs 1,500

Food and drinks

Get high with classic drinks

House of Mandarin has curated a special drinks menu that features Christmas classics. Mulled wine with spices, amaretto and York cabernet sauvignon, mulled apple cider with fresh apples, mulling spices and spiced rum, mulled hot chocolate with dark Belgian chocolate are yours to try. There's also a fruit and nut martini with vodka, creme de cassis, and creme de cacao and soya cream.

When: Till December 31, all day

Where: House of Mandarin, Classic Corner, Hill Road, Bandra West

Price: R390 onwards

Call: 9156700000

For a bite of Xmas desserts

This lavish buffet is brimming with quiche lorraine, braised brussel sprouts, and beetroot cured salmon. End the dinner with desserts like red berry and Earl apricot panna cotta, and green tea strawberry roulade.

When: December 24, 7.30 PM onwards

Where: Citrus, The Leela, Andheri East

Price: R3,695 onwards

Call: 66911359

Feast like an Indian

Dig into a very special Indian festive menu at And It Was Called Yellow. From the winter special undhiyu with bedmi puri, to the Christmas spirit dessert with plum cake, baked yogurt, strawberry, and candied pista and rum, there's something for everyone.

When: Till January 1

Where: And It Was Called Yellow, Shop 5, 6, ONGC Colony, Bandra West

Call: 9324079298

Eat like a Goan

From Goan shack staples like choriz pao and crab xec xec, to Christmas specials spiced duck and Portuguese inspired wood-fired fish, O Pedro has curated a festive Christmas brunch. Pass around plates of roast pork belly and take mini-breaks over the evergreen eggnog and hot buttered whiskey, before resuming your feast.

When: December 24, 25 and 29, 12 PM–1 AM

Where: O Pedro, G Block, BKC

RSVP: 26534700

Buy sweets for home

Haven't made Christmas sweets this year? Place a last-minute order with home chef Christina Michelle Fernandes for the traditional favourites chocolate walnut fudge, date rolls, guava cheese, marzipan, as well delicious German fruit bread stollen, yule log and fruit mince tarts.

When: Till December 23, 9 AM–9 PM

Price: Rs 500–Rs 2,500

Call: 9820928420

