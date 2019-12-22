Weekly planner: 21 things to do in Mumbai during the Christmas week
Dance till you drop, get adventurous, catch a holiday film or camp by a lake.
Dance
Dance till you drop
It's the season to boogie. Sign up for a glamorous celebration with an a la carte dinner at Bastian. This will be followed by a '70s American disco themed after party at One Street, one floor above.
When: December 24, from 9 PM till December 25, 1 AM
Where: Bastian, Linking Road, Bandra West
Price: Rs 1,500 onwards
To book: insider.in
Head to an epic party
If you are looking for a night of craziness, head to this one brought to you by Chivas Studios and Thirsty City. With a Christmas brew, craft cocktails and a winter special food menu, this night is sure to be a memorable one for you and your pack of friends.
When: December 24; 7 PM onwards
Where: Thirsty City 127, Lower Parel
Price: Rs 1,000 onwards
To book: insider.in
Cozy up
Listen to reindeer stories
Join Lopamurdra Mohanty at Crossword for a special storytelling session for kids 4.5 years and older, where she will draw you into the world of reindeers, Santa and snow. There will be marble painting, balloon sculpting and juggler shows across other venues of the bookstore.
When: December 22, 5 PM onwards
Where: Crossword, below Kemps Corner flyover
Free
Email: contactus@crossword.in
Watch a fantasy
Take your kids to watch a Christmas fantasy film at the Children's Film Festival. Noël Noël is an animated Canadian short, about a misguided billionaire, who falls in love with Beatrice, a fairy.
When: December 22, 4 PM onwards
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, Rani Baug, 91/A, Byculla East
Entry: Rs 5–R10
Call: 23731234
Catch a holiday film
Enjoy a date with the family at the movies, as you time travel to the early 1990s with the favourite Christmas film of all time, Home Alone. For those who haven't seen it, the plot revolves around eight-year-old Kevin, who survives being separated from his family and catches the bad guys in
the process.
When: December 22, 7.30 PM
Where: Terrace, R City Mall, Ghatkopar
Entry: Rs 499
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Outdoor
Explore a Catholic neighbourhood
Witness the festive celebrations in the old East Indian neighbourhood of Chuim, at a heritage walk on Christmas evening. You will explore the former Catholic farming hamlet, and learn about East Indian culture, customs and heritage.
When: December 25, 4.30 PM
Meeting point: Dandeshwar Shankar Mandir, Khar Danda
ENTRY: R499
To book: townscript.com
Sail the high seas
Want to try something beyond feasting? Book yourself and the family an Xmas sailing experience. While soaking in the view of Mumbai's skyline, you will also enjoy Christmas treats.
When: December 25, 3.30 PM
MeetingPoint: Jetty No 5, opposite The Taj Palace Hotel entrance, Colaba
Entry: Rs 2,500
To book: bit.ly/xmassail
Get adventurous
Get your sleighs ready for a theatrical adventure. The immersive style performance of 1876: The Robin's Christmas revolves around a hungry Robin.
When: December 22, 27, 28 and 29; 5.30 PM onwards
Where: St Andrew's Centre of Performing Arts, Bandra West
Price: Rs 350
To book: insider.in
Celebrate in the wild
Spend Christmas Eve soaking in nature, while Peter Cat Recording Co, Ditty and Arifa Rebello perform live at a getaway camp in Tala. The forest living experience also includes an organic diet with all produce sourced from farms within the property.
When: December 24
Where: Tala, Raigad
Entry: Rs 499 + Rs 3,000 per tent
Call: 9819202000
Shop at an Xmas fair
Experience the Winter Wonderland here in Mumbai. High Street Phoenix is hosting a traditional European Christmas market with the largest curation of Christmas décor, festive products, international cuisine and live performances.
When Till December 25
Where: High Street Phoenix, Palladium, Lower Parel
Call: 43339999
Camp by a lake
It's time to let your hair down and enjoy cool December evenings. Travalong has planned a lake and hill view bonfire. Against the backdrop of scenic hills and backwaters, enjoy a pool party, live music and dinner.
When: December 24; 3 PM onwards
Where: Travalong Yahvi, Vaitarna Backwaters, Near Igatpuri
Price: Double Sharing : R2,500 per person; Triple Sharing : R2,000 per person
To book: insider.in
Attend midnight mass
Experience the real meaning of Christmas at one of the biggest midnight masses in the city. The service will begin with 30 minutes of carols, followed by mass, led by Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias. The showstopper is conductor Mario Nazareth's choir that also has members from the Bombay Chamber Orchestra.
When: December 24, 9.30 PM onwards
Where: Holy Name High School grounds, Colaba
Enjoy a carnival
Make a perfect evening with family and friends at the Dome Carnival. They have exciting games and rides planned along with delicious treats and gifts.
When: December 25, 4 PM
Where: Dome, NSCI, Worli
ntry: Rs 499
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Hampers
Discover sweet dreams
Aditi Handa of The Baker's Dozen has introduced four new bakes as part of the Jolly Good Christmas Collection, including the big gingerbread man cookie, the signature plum cake, with an eggless version too, and the Milan panetonne (a slightly sweet loaf). The gingerbread man cookie is bigger than what's available in the market, with more style, and TBD's bold ginger taste. The plums for the cake, says, Danda are soaked for months. Each bite has equal quantities of the flavour blend without compromise, she adds.
Where: The Baker's Dozen outlets
Price: R200 onwards
Follow: @freshattbd
Gift a good habit
Channel your inner Santa and gift a hamper of healthy goodies to friends. This one comes filled with assorted bars, mini bites and ladoos. If customisation is what you prefer, the team is happy to oblige. Hampers can be delivered anywhere across the country within two to six days of placing the order.
To Order: gourisgoodies.com
Price: Rs 1,100 onwards
Call: 9820645789
Help a rescued cat
You can dress up your tree and help out stray kitties in distress, all at once. Buy sustainable and handmade upcycled cat-shaped Santa-themed Fugly Bebes to decorate your tree with. The proceeds will go to a rescuer caring for cats.
To order: catcrazychica@gmail.com
Price: Rs 360 for a set of three
Customise a hamper
If you are looking for delightful Xmas surprises and goodies, Foodhall is offering bags, bento boxes and hampers, filled to the brim with goodies. Each can be customised, and filled with plum cake, mince pies, pecan pies, Nutella babka, traditional gingerbread, stroopwaffels, marzipan, mini matcha madelines and coconut macarons.
To order foodhallonline.com
Price: Rs 1,500
Food and drinks
Get high with classic drinks
House of Mandarin has curated a special drinks menu that features Christmas classics. Mulled wine with spices, amaretto and York cabernet sauvignon, mulled apple cider with fresh apples, mulling spices and spiced rum, mulled hot chocolate with dark Belgian chocolate are yours to try. There's also a fruit and nut martini with vodka, creme de cassis, and creme de cacao and soya cream.
When: Till December 31, all day
Where: House of Mandarin, Classic Corner, Hill Road, Bandra West
Price: R390 onwards
Call: 9156700000
For a bite of Xmas desserts
This lavish buffet is brimming with quiche lorraine, braised brussel sprouts, and beetroot cured salmon. End the dinner with desserts like red berry and Earl apricot panna cotta, and green tea strawberry roulade.
When: December 24, 7.30 PM onwards
Where: Citrus, The Leela, Andheri East
Price: R3,695 onwards
Call: 66911359
Feast like an Indian
Dig into a very special Indian festive menu at And It Was Called Yellow. From the winter special undhiyu with bedmi puri, to the Christmas spirit dessert with plum cake, baked yogurt, strawberry, and candied pista and rum, there's something for everyone.
When: Till January 1
Where: And It Was Called Yellow, Shop 5, 6, ONGC Colony, Bandra West
Call: 9324079298
Eat like a Goan
From Goan shack staples like choriz pao and crab xec xec, to Christmas specials spiced duck and Portuguese inspired wood-fired fish, O Pedro has curated a festive Christmas brunch. Pass around plates of roast pork belly and take mini-breaks over the evergreen eggnog and hot buttered whiskey, before resuming your feast.
When: December 24, 25 and 29, 12 PM–1 AM
Where: O Pedro, G Block, BKC
RSVP: 26534700
Buy sweets for home
Haven't made Christmas sweets this year? Place a last-minute order with home chef Christina Michelle Fernandes for the traditional favourites chocolate walnut fudge, date rolls, guava cheese, marzipan, as well delicious German fruit bread stollen, yule log and fruit mince tarts.
When: Till December 23, 9 AM–9 PM
Price: Rs 500–Rs 2,500
Call: 9820928420
