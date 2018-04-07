Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu at CWG 2018: I wanted to create a record

Despite winning 53kg gold, weightlifter Sanjita Chanu disappointed over not breaking CWG mark in clean and jerk



Sanjita Chanu with her gold medal. Pics/PTI

Ever heard of a successive gold-medallist speak of being sad after a medal ceremony? That was Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu, who was disappointed about not breaking a Commonwealth Games record despite the fact that she was not even 100 per cent fit.

The Manipuri claimed the 53kg category gold yesterday after breaking the Games record in snatch — her total was 192kg (84kg+108kg). But the ambitious athlete in her was a shade sad that she could not break the record in clean and jerk. "Had I not dropped my last lift, I would have created a Games record. I really wanted to do it. I missed it and I am a bit sad about that," said the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist. The Indian was attempting a lift of 113kg in her final chance in clean and jerk but could not pull it off.



India's Sanjita Chanu competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast yesterday

"I had come thinking of breaking the record and wanted to lift 112kg [the CWG record stands at 111kg]. I thought it was not that difficult. Probably, God was not with me today. I became a little stiff during my clean lift and I probably didn't push too well in jerk," she reasoned. The gold in 53kg came after a top finish in the 48kg category during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. The effort is laudable given that Sanjita has been battling a back problem ever since the World Championships last year, where she injured herself just five days before the competition.

"Because of this injury I still cannot train too hard. I have been lucky to get good support which has kept me motivated," said the lifter. "My back injury was a concern before coming here too. I have barely trained for 15 days for this competition. I am still 10 per cent lacking in fitness," Chanu added.

192kg (84 + 108)

Sanjita Chanu's total score after the women’s 53kg event

