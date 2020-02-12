Wendell Rodricks passes away: Soni Razdan, Sona Mahapatra, Shruti Seth mourn fashion designer's death

Well known fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness. He was 60 years old.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old designer confirmed his death. "Yes, it is true. He died at 5.45 p.m. today. He was ailing for a long time," Halarnkar said.

Family sources said that the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

The ace fashion designer's death was mourned by several Bollywood and fashion celebrities who took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Soni Razdan said that Rodricks was too young to go like this. She expressed shock at the fashion designer's death.

Shocked and heartbroken. Much too young to go like this. Just can’t believe it. #WendellRodricks — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 12, 2020

Just like Razdan, Sona Mahapatra also expressed shock at his demise.

NO. @Wendellrodricks

Trying to call you. Pick up. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 12, 2020

Shruti Seth wrote, "This is just shocking and so so sad."

What!!!! OMG!!!! This is just shocking and so so sad ð¢ð¢

RIP @Wendellrodricks https://t.co/xsBoLbCoAI — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 12, 2020

My Brother Nikhil and I Am fame director Onir also expressed his condolences on Wendell Rodricks's demise.

Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project .... the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa . pic.twitter.com/vZgyqiIOyJ — Onir (@IamOnir) February 12, 2020

Born in 1960 in Goa, got trained in Los Angeles and Paris. After designing for companies like Garden Vareli, cosmetic giant Lakme and diamond corporate DeBeers, Rodricks established his own label in 1990. He was awarded a Padma Shri in 2014 and was also accorded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015. As a designer, he was credited with reviving the Kunbi saree, worm by the indigenous Kunbi tribal women of Goa.

He had also acted in a film named Boom in 2003 and made an appearance in the television play True West in 2002. He also played a cameo as himself in the film Fashion.

