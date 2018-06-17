West Bengal CM denied permission to visit Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister's Office has directed Baijal to refuse permission to Banerjee to meet him

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

Lt Governor Anil Baijal yesterday denied permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who has been protesting at the LG's office here, an AAP leader alleged.

Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister's Office has directed Baijal to refuse permission to Banerjee to meet him. Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the LG office demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

