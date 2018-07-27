Search

West Bengal to name new university after Mahatma Gandhi

Jul 27, 2018, 18:29 IST | IANS

"The university to be built in the East Midnapore district will be named after Mahatma Gandhi. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lay its foundation stone on October 2, this year," state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters

The West Bengal government on Friday announced naming one of its five upcoming universities in the state after Mahatma Gandhi. The university will be built in the East Midnapore district.

"The university to be built in the East Midnapore district will be named after Mahatma Gandhi. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lay its foundation stone on October 2, this year," state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

"Four other state-run universities will be built in the districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad. All these universities have been approved in the state assembly today (on Friday)," he said.

Chatterjee said the state Education Department has identified land for four of these universities by talking to the respective District Magistrates.

"Onece the spots choosen for these universities are approved, the department will initiate the necessary infrastructural development and try to make the universities functional as soon as possible," he added.

