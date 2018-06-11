West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs to win Test despite Mendis' century

The West Indies claimed three quick wickets after lunch to bowl out Sri Lanka after the tourist were reeling at 222 for seven at lunch, having been set a daunting target of 453

Kusal Mendis completed a fifth Test century, but it was not enough as West Indies bowled out Sri Lanka for 226 on the final day to clinch the first Test by 226 runs at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad here yesterday.

The West Indies claimed three quick wickets after lunch to bowl out Sri Lanka after the tourist were reeling at 222 for seven at lunch, having been set a daunting target of 453.

Off-spinner Roston Chase finished with figures of 4 for 15. Earlier, hopes of the tourists challenging a record chase had evaporated with Mendis' demise, caught behind for 102 off bowler Shannon Gabriel. But even the prospects of saving the tie had disappeared with the loss of three more wickets before lunch.

