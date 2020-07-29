West Indies blown away; Broad, Woakes help England win series 2-1!

Stuart Broad joined one of cricket's most exclusive clubs when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday as England completed a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad, 34, became just the seventh bowler and fourth pacemen to reach the landmark when he had opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb lbw for 19 on Day Five of the third Test. Broad ended the series when he had Jermaine Blackwood caught behind as the West Indies, who were set a huge target of 399 for victory, collapsed to a meagre 129 all out in under 38 overs.

Man-of-the-match Broad finished with a match return of 10-67 in addition to the dashing 62 he made batting at No. 10 in England's first innings 369 that featured Ollie Pope's 91. In between Broad's strikes yesterday, fellow paceman Chris Woakes returned innings figures of 5-50. Victory saw England, who controversially left Broad out of the side that lost the first Test at Southampton by four wickets, complete a 2-1 win in a three-match series and regain the Wisden Trophy they lost in the Caribbean last year.

'It feels amazing'

"It feels amazing," Broad told Sky Sports of his landmark achievement, which came during a behind close doors series that marks international cricket's return from the Coronavirus lockdown. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of crowds again," added Broad. "I want to say a huge thank you to the West Indies too, the sacrifice they've made. This summer wouldn't be happening without them.

Dad Chris in attendance

Broad's father Chris—a former England opening batsman—was at Old Trafford to witness his son's achievement in his role as the match referee. "It's a shame that my friends and family can't be here to give a little wave to, but it was great to have my dad here," said Broad. "It was special to get 500, it's great to have one family member here... It feels great to do it when contributing to a win."

Brathwaite was also the dismissed batsman when James Anderson, Broad's longstanding England new-ball colleague, took his 500th Test wicket, at Lord's in September 2017. The only bowlers with more than 600 Test wickets are former spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australian Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619). The only seamers ahead of Broad are Anderson (589 wickets) and Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and the West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519), both of whom are retired.

