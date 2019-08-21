Western Railway rescued 422 kids, 45 women in the last six months

national

On Wednesday, Western Railway Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the has rescued 422 children and 45 women in the last six months and handed them over to their families or NGOs respectively. The rescued children were either trafficked, lost, missing, runaway or abandoned.

WR PRO Bhakar termed it as a significant jump from 301 children and 28 women rescued in 2018 and handed over either to their families or NGOs and shelter homes. He also said that setting up of seven Child Help Desks at the WR network stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat had helped to rescue children and women. Bhakar also assured that 15 more Child Help Desks would be set up at stations in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Besides child help desk, the WR is also using technologies like the talk-back system and has installed 251 CCTVs in the ladies' compartments in the suburban and long-distance trains. It has also started the WhatsApp group SAKHI in order to ensure the safety and security of women and even launched the helpline no. 1512.

For the security of the passengers, the WR deployed 232 personnel of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, 97 women home guards, 84 women staff under the Mahila Vahini in the Mumbai Division. It also deployed the Government Railway Police (GRP) escorts on 122 long-distance trains and on Mumbai suburban locals between 9 pm to 6 am, Bhakar said.

Bhakar further said that a lot of times children are seen living in trains or railway premises. He said that the Western Railway has enforced security measures to prevent trafficking or exploitation by working in tandem with various stakeholders, including state police and intelligence agencies.

Also, it must be noted that the WR had deployed Quick Response Teams at major stations on its network and even conducted regular passenger awareness campaigns to highlight the safety of women and child travelers.

