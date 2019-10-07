Western railway ropes in popular cartoon character to promote environment

Western Railway roped in popular Nickelodeon kids TV channel character Dora The Exploler to promote the cause of environment on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Daan Utsav (Joy of Giving Week) is all about engaging people through ‘acts of giving’. While the nation celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Nickelodeon joined hands with western Railway and Ryan International Group of Institutions to give back to nature. Over 350 Ashoka saplings were planted by 150 children from schools of the Ryan Group along with the cartoon character near Jogeshwari East Railway station for their green campaign – Har Ek Tree Kare Pollution Free.

Ravinder Bhakar – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that, the organisation has been constantly working towards environment conservation through various associations. However, this is the first time Western Railway is conducting such an activity with children. “The campaign - Ek Tree Kare Pollution Free, which commenced on October 2 will be a week-long initiative with activities focusing on creating awareness about saving the environment and educating kids about the consequences of carbon footprint,” said Bhakar. The initiative led by the famous Nicktoon character Dora the Explorer saw 150 students from Ryan International schools from Kandivali, Goregaon, and Malad come together to show gratitude to the environment. Child actor Abhishek Sharma also joined the drive and supported the cause.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal of Ryan International School, Kandivali, Ms Anjali Bowen stated that Ryan International Group of Institutions is also equally pleased to associate and partner with Nickelodeon and Western Railway for this wonderful initiative. “This activity has given the students an opportunity to understand their social responsibility and encourage them to take an interest in conserving and improving the environment.” Through this campaign, the children’s television channel franchaise aims to make kids understand the role of environment for a better, more sustainable and inhabitable world. Previous campaigns like Surakshabandhan, Road Safety Week, International Yoga Day – Yoga Se Hi Hoga and others were to empower kids and inspire positive behaviour change.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates