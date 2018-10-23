What a drone!

things-to-do

Learn to build your own flying machine at a workshop

Ever wondered about the possibilities if you could own a drone? From shooting ace videos to using them for security, the opportunities are endless. Now, you have the chance to own the flying machine, and make it, too.

The Drone Making — Build & Fly your Drone workshop, organised by Maker's Asylum Mumbai, seeks to give enthusiasts hands-on training that promises to equip you with knowledge to build your own drone, which includes a class on mechanics of flying vehicles, hardware of quadcopter, Wifi communication, the autopilot, Pluto PCB, and contents and diagram.

It will also include activities ranging from frame creation, motor mounting, prop balancing, to auto pilot hacking, connecting Android phone to the quad and flying drone. So, build away.

On: October 27, 11 am to 6 pm

At: Makers's Asylum, Marol, Andheri East.

Call: 9004686828

Cost: Rs 1,770

